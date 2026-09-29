Big Brother's Charlotte breaks her silence on Johanne ignoring her during exit

29 September 2026, 12:25

Big Brother's Charlotte Nott pictured and Johanne Cade in the diary room.
Big Brother's Charlotte reveals her opinion on Johanne ignoring her during exit. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Did Big Brother’s Charlotte Notts and Johanne Cade fall out? Here's what Charlotte has said about their relationship.

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Charlotte Nott's immediately became a fan-favourite on Big Brother UK, but just three weeks later, she shocked the nation by deciding to quit the show.

With arguments happening daily in the house, Charlotte decided during an emotional diary room confession that she had enough and was ready to leave. She said: "I've been pushed to my ultimate limit and that's it now. I've had enough."

When Charlotte announced the news to her fellow housemates, they were all disappointed by the sudden news but supported her.

However, housemate Johanne Cade didn't say goodbye and instead went to the toilet, a moment Charlotte has now spoken out about.

Big Brother's Charlotte Notts pictures in the diary room.
Big Brother's Charlotte revealed she was "pushed" to her limit. . Picture: ITV

During an appearance on Big Brother's spin-off show, Big Brother:The Group Chat, host GK Barry asked Charlotte about Johanne not saying goodbye to her during her exit.

Speaking about the moment, Charlotte said: "I had gone out to the garden first and told everyone that was in the garden. Then we walked into the bedroom and she [Johanne] was laid in her bed.

"When I had like said, ‘I’ve made the decision to leave the house,’ she literally just immediately got up and just walked into the bathroom, and didn’t say anything."

She continued: "So I don't know what that's about. She didn't come back out or anything like that."

Charlotte admitted that it "doesn't bother" her that Johanne didn't say goodbye, if anything she was more "confused" because the pair never had any arguments in the house. She added: "So I've got no idea what that's about."

Big Brother housemates pictured standing together and waving.
Big Brother housemates waved Charlotte goodbye. Picture: ITV

When Charlotte's exit aired on TV many fans were supportive of her on social media. One fan commented: "Heartbreaking to see her go.. what an amazing inspiration and such a strong woman at such a young age.. I hope u read this Charlotte you truly are are amazing ♥️♥️♥️♥️".

Another said: "She's been an inspiration good luck Charlotte you will be missed - crying right now ❤️❤️".

A third penned: "Aww that was the winner for everybody ..😢😢".

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