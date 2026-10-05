Who is Big Brother UK's Catrin Richards? Age, job and where she's from

Here's everything you need to know about Big Brother UK's Catrin. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Brother UK series 4 contestant Catrin Richards from her age to her job.

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Following Johanne Cade's eviction, Big Brother introduced two new housemates to the fold, Catrin Richards and Twinks Burnett.

While Twinks has already made quite the impression on the house, as she revealed she identifies as a witch, what is there to know about Welsh lass Catrin?

Before entering the show, Catrin she's going to bring "entertainment" and "a bit of Valleys charm" to the Big Brother house. She said: "I think I’ll be able to bring fun vibes. Because right now there’s drama, and there’s peace. There’s nothing in the middle – fun, loud – there’s none of that."

Here's everything we know about Catrin as she settles into the house...

Catrin is a late arrival on Big Brother UK 2026. Picture: ITV

How old is Big Brother's Catrin?

Late arrival Catrin is 23 years old.

What is Big Brother's Catrin's job?

Catrin works as a teaching assistant.

Where is Big Brother's Catrin from?

The Big Brother housemate is from Wales, but more specifically Aberdare.

Catrin entered Big Brother with Twinks. Picture: ITV

Ahead of her Big Brother stint, Catrin said she was most nervous to meet Rochelle or Johanne and most excited to meet Philip.

Explaining this, she said: "Johanne and Rochelle. For obvious reasons - big clash, huge clash there. I think if anything they’re both quite similar. Because they’re both quite loud and outgoing.

"That’s why they’re clashing - they both have the same approach to things. I know I’ll meet one of them tonight and it’s going to be interesting."

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