What were the Big Brother 2026 voting figures? Rochelle & Twinks' percentage difference and more

6 November 2026, 16:35

Big Brother's Rochelle Rackman pictured winning the show and with fellow finalist Twinks Burnett.
What were the Big Brother 2026 voting figures? Rochelle & Twinks' percentage difference & more. Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Big Brother's Rochelle Rackman won the £100k prize money after beating Twinks Burnett, but how much of the vote did she actually win by? Here's what we know.

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Big Brother has officially ended, with controversial housemate Rochelle Rackman being crowned the winner and taking home the huge £100k prize pot.

Like her or not, Rochelle has become one of Big Brother's most talked-about personalities, having ruffled the feathers of both viewers and her fellow housemates.

Despite the backlash, many fans have loved Rochelle and claimed she brought the entertainment factor to the show this year. And they may be right, as it's the most-watched series since Big Brother relaunched on ITV in 2023.

Now Rochelle is back on the outside world, the question on everyone's lips is what were the final voting figures that saw Rochelle beat fellow finalist Twinks Burnett last night?

Big Brother Twinks Burnett and Rochelle Rackman pictured during the final.
Big Brother's Twinks and Rochelle were the final two housemates left. Picture: ITV

What are the Big Brother 2026 final voting figures?

Big Brother is yet to release the voting figures from last night's final. However, it's been rumoured on X that they'll be revealed tonight during in the reunion.

One X post making the claim read: "Tonight on Big Brother: The Reunion, the voting figures for the final will be revealed — but it has been confirmed that Rochelle’s victory over Twinks was ‘the tiniest margin ever on ITV’."

Another account claimed the percentage difference between Twinks and Rochelle was as small as 1%! This is purely speculation until ITV confirm the results.

  • NOTE: We'll update this page as soon as the voting figures are revealed.

Although fans are unaware of the final voting figures, many were left unhappy about Rochelle's win. One fan commented: "It’s just so sad to me. That someone can act that way & win it 🤦‍♀️"

Another said: "How the hell did that happen 😮."

On the flip side, many fans felt she brought the drama and deserved to win. One fan wrote: "Carried the whole season !! 👏👏 the entertainment this woman brought was iconic. Love her or hate her it would of been boring without her ❤️"

Someone else said: "Gotta respect a woman who does not play it safe!"

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