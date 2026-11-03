When does the Big Brother 2026 reunion air on TV?

3 November 2026, 21:00

Big Brother 2026 Twinks Burnett and Rochelle Rackman pictured crying.
When does the Big Brother 2026 reunion air on TV? Picture: ITV

By Lily Bell

Here's everything you need to know about the Big Brother 2026 reunion episode.

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With the Big Brother 2026 finale fast approaching, we've got all the details on the reunion, which is sure to be just as explosive as the series itself!

From blazing arguments to shock nominations, this year's Big Brother has truly been the gift that kept on giving for viewers. And now, it'll all be coming to an end this Thursday with one housemate walking away with the £100k prize pot.

Before we bid farewell to this year's Big Brother, viewers can look forward to a reunion episode hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, so here's everything you need to know about the reunion episode.

Big Brother's pictured hosting Aj Odudu and Will Best.
Big Brother's reunion will hosted by Aj Odudu and Will Best. Picture: ITV

When does the Big Brother 2026 reunion air on TV?

The Big Brother reunion will air on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm and finish at 10:05pm on Friday 6th November.

With this year's housemates reuniting, fans who tune in can expect “big revelations, unfinished business and plenty of drama” from the one-off special.

Big Brother's Tiffany Pollard and Philip Regan pictured arguing.
Big Brother's Tiffany Pollard and Philip Regan pictured arguing. Picture: ITV

Despite the excitement, viewers will be disappointed to learn that this year's Celebrity Housemates — Jedward, Gemma Collins and Tiffany Pollard — will reportedly not be making an appearance at the reunion.

The arrival of the celebrity housemates during series four put the contestants head into a spin, but viewers loved it. Fans enjoyed Tiffany's stint in the house so much they hailed her as "TV gold" following her intense argument with Philip Regan before his eviction.

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