Big Brother UK's 'Celebrity Housemate' twist revealed

18 September 2026, 12:40

Big Brother UK's Millie and Yasmin looking shocked
Big Brother UK's Millie and Yasmin looking shocked. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Big Brother UK is about to introduce a Celebrity Housemate twist into this year's series...

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Big Brother UK 2026 is less than a week in and there's already been plenty of drama, with clashing opinions, and Tays and Philip staying unidentified as Big Bro's 'secret moles'.

But now it's been revealed that as part of ITV's plans to shake up the series, they are set to introduce a 'Celebrity Housemate' twist this weekend.

The Sun have said: "Irish pop duo Jedward will be the first alumni to check back into the spy house as part of the shake-up, just days into the new series."

Jedward are reportedly set for their third Big Brother stint
Jedward are reportedly set for their third Big Brother stint. Picture: Getty

Their sources have claimed: "There’s already been mad drama in the house but who better to cap all that than chaotic duo Jedward.

"They’ll be moving in as house guests for a few nights to get involved in house antics and tasks and generally do what they do best. Bosses hope fans love it."

Brothers John and Edward Grimes, who make up Jedward, first appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2011, where they came third, and then again in an all-stars edition in 2017, when they finished as runners-up. So they certainly know their way around the iconic house.

The boys seemingly teased their upcoming BBUK appearance during a gig recently where they played the theme tune and shouted the infamous lines: "This is Big Brother. Would Jedward please come to the Diary Room."

A fan at the gig claimed they teased "exciting Jedward things on Big Brother at the weekend".

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