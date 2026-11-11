Big Brother runner-up Twinks reveals heartbreaking reason behind false teeth

Big Brother's Twinks has opened up about a teenage trauma which has left her wuthout teeth. Picture: ITV/TikTok

By Zoe Adams

Twinks Burnett rose to fame on Big Brother 2026 and has just revealed she wears dentures following teenage "trauma".

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Big Brother 2026 saw Twinks Burnett come second on the famous reality TV show, just losing out to winner Rochelle Rackham.

Now, outside the house and slowly readjusting to normal life, she's taken the opportunity to share something deeply personal about her life and appearance.

Talking to camera in a TikTok video, Twinks revealed she wears dentures in part of her mouth after being cruelly attacked as a teenager.

The TV personality, whose real name is Lucinda, captioned the video: "You ready for a plot twist and a reveal or what."

Twinks Burnett revealed she wears dentures after losing her teeth in a horrible attack when she was young. Picture: Twinks Burnett/TikTok

The Big Brother star revealed the glue had come loose so she decided to reveal all to her fans. Picture: Twinks Burnett/TikTok

She then went on to reveal how she battled with whether to be so honest about her past trauma before removing her dentures for all to see.

Twinks said: "OK, there’s been some questions and I realise that unless you know me personally and in real life then this might come as a surprise to you. I’ve gone backward and forwards about whether I tell you about this. Before you ask, ‘Is it Turkey teeth?’ It’s not.

"It’s trauma. It’s always trauma. And – trigger warning – when I was 15 years old, I was physically assaulted and – now this."

She added every now and then the glue comes loose, as it had done now, and showed fans how she puts them back in place.

Twinks Burnett fans praised her for being so honest. Picture: Twinks Burnett/TikTok

The revelation earned Twinks a comment section full of praise as followers admitted they "loved her so much more" after discussing what she'd been through.

Twinks entered the Big Brother house in 2026 as a late entry and lost out on the £100,000 prize money by 1 per cent of the vote. Winner Rochelle received 37.65 per cent while Twinks got 36.62 per cent.

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