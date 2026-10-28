Who is Tiffany Pollard? Age, where from, how she got famous and more revealed

28 October 2026, 21:00 | Updated: 28 October 2026, 21:05

Tiffany Pollard on a red carpet and on Big Brother in 2016.
Who is Tiffany Pollard? Picture: Getty Images & Channel 5

By Lily Bell

Here's everything you need to know about reality TV star Tiffany Pollard from her age to how she got famous.

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Tiffany Pollard is back and better than ever! The TV legend is returning to the Big Brother house as a 'Celebrity Housemate'.

Since series 4 started several weeks ago, the housemates have welcomed Jedward and Gemma Collins into their house, which caused some chaos.

Having first appeared on the celebrity series over a decade ago, in 2016, Tiffany was simply iconic. She'll forever be remembered for the moment she confused Angie Best telling her that her ex David Bowie had passed away with housemate David Guest dying.

With another eviction looming over the housemates, here's everything you need to know about Tiffany.

Tiffany Pollard pictured on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
Tiffany is the third 'Celebrity Housemate' to enter Big Brother 2026. Picture: Bravo

How old is Tiffany Pollard?

Tiffany Pollard is 44 years old. She was born 6th January 1982.

Where is Tiffany Pollard from?

Tiffany Pollard is from Utica, a city in New York.

How did Tiffany Pollard become famous?

Tiffany Pollard first rose to fame in 2006 when she first appeared on Flavor of Love, a VH1 reality dating show. Her unforgettable one-liners and bold personality caught the viewers attention and helped her secure her own solo dating show, I Love New York.

Over the years, Tiffany went on to star in more of her own reality shows, including New York Goes to Hollywood, New York Goes to Work and three seasons of I Love New York.

Tiffany's fame expanded internationally when she appeared on Celebrity Big Brother UK in 2016. Since then, her success has only grown, having appeared on many other reality shows like House of Villains.

Tiffany Pollard picking looking shocked in the Big Brother house in 2016.
Tiffany infamously thought housemate David Guest passed away in 2016. . Picture: Channel 5

Is Tiffany Pollard in a relationship?

Yes she is! Tiffany Pollard is currently engaged but the identity of her partner remains a mystery.

What is Tiffany Pollard's instagram?

You can follow the TV legend here via @tiffany_hbic_pollard.

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