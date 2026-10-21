Big Brother's Omar has been using a secret bed time signal

Big Brother's Omar has been using the TV show's secret hand code before bed. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

BB housemate Omar has been using a secret hand getsure to Big Brother before bed every night. Here's what it means.

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Omar El Mayer is a Big Brother 2026 housemate who is facing some serious heat this series as his romantic relationship with co-star Rhianna breaks down.

In recent days, Omar has been accused of "gaslighting" and "coercive" behaviour towards her as they begin to air out their differences and problems in the latest episodes.

And while many people are processing Omar's comments and actions towards Rhianna, it has also been revealed he's been making more confusing choices at bed time which involves a secret code.

As revealed by TV expert Felicity Cross on TikTok, she outlined how Big Brother ensures the housemates are feeling comfortable and safe when sharing a bed in the house.

BB's Rhianna and Omar opened up about their problems, causing a huge backlash against his behaviour. Picture: ITV

She said: "Big Brother has a duty of care practice at bed time which obviously doesn't make it to screens, which is that if you are sharing a bed, you thumbs up to the camera or you thumbs down.

"If there is a thumbs down or no sign then Big Brother calls you to the diary room. This hasn't been well known by fans before now."

Her insider, which is also reported in The Sun, added that Omar has been using the thumbs down action in recent nights, leaving everyone confused further over his behaviour.

She added: "It has scrambled my brain because really it's Rhianna who has cause to thumbs down. So it raises the question. Why is Omar doing this?"

Omar, a former jewellery seller from London, caused controversy after an awkward conversation with Rhianna where he told her "your feelings aren't facts" and continued to dismiss the way she felt. He later added she needed to "fix up" her behaviour and stop "moving mad".

Women's Aid, a charity working to end domestic abuse, has also spoken out on his actions, calling it, "worrying".

Big Brother's Rhianna is at the centre of the behaviour discussions around Omar. Picture: ITV

ITV has responded to the reaction and complaints and told The Sun: "All housemates receive respect and inclusion training and an extensive briefing from the Big Brother senior team to prepare them for living in the house.

"Housemates are monitored 24 hours a day and any instances of inappropriate behaviour are responded to appropriately. Welfare and safeguarding are prioritised throughout the production with a dedicated welfare team to support housemates."

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