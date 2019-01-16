Roxanne Pallett May Have To Get A ‘Normal Job’ After Struggling To Get TV Work After Celebrity Big Brother

Roxanne Pallett may have to get a 'normal' job. Picture: Getty

Fans are asking where Roxanne Pallett is after she seemingly dropped off the face of the earth following her disastrous appearance on Celebrity Big Brother.

Roxanne Pallett may have to get a normal job after claims she is struggling to get any TV work following her disastrous appearance on Celebrity Big Brother last year.

Megan Barton-Hanson Slams Wes Nelson’s Dancing On Ice Partner For “Lack Of Respect”

The former Emmerdale actress was slammed by fans after falsely accusing Ryan Thomas of punching her.

A source told OK Magazine, “Rox knows a TV comeback is not going to happen anytime soon, if ever.“But eventually she’s going to need to work again and is now thinking about where that next cheque will come from.

"She would like to just get a normal job but she’s still too recognisable for that at the moment so she’s having to be a bit more careful with her spending.”

Roxanne is currently appearing on Celebrity Coach Trip but the series was filmed last year and there are no more TV jobs in the pipeline at the moment.

She fell out of favour with the public after accusing Ryan Thomas of punching her when he had just nudged her in a light-hearted manner.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Reality News