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1 October 2026, 11:08 | Updated: 1 October 2026, 12:33
Big Brother UK bosses are reportedly planning to send in two new housemates after Rochelle and Johanne eviction.
Friday night promises to be one of the biggest Big Brother UK eviction showdowns in the show's history, as controversial housemates Rochelle Rackman and Johanne Cade are both up for eviction.
Both Rochelle and Johanne have been at the forefront of this series' drama, so with ITV bosses well aware they're about to lose one of this year's biggest characters, they are reportedly set to shake things up again with the entrance of two new housemates.
This comes after they had John and Edward Grimes, who make up Jedward, enter the house as the first celebrity housemates in an attempt to stir chaos - and they certainly delivered.
According to The Sun, BBUK bosses are lining up two more housemates to keep the chaos going after the huge eviction show on Friday.
Their sources have said: "Timings are in flux but it looks like the newcomers will enter on Friday night after the eviction.
"But plans change daily so as always producers will look to deploy the new arrivals at the moment best suited for the drama."
Late arrivals aren't new to Big Brother as last year the winner of the show, Richard Storry was a late arrival at the end of week one.
With there still plenty of time left of this series, the late arrivals could still have a huge impact on the house. This is because Big Brother 2026 is set to run for eight weeks, making it the longest civilian run series on ITV so far.
Since the show was purchased by ITV, the show has typically ran for only six weeks, but this year will be different with the show running for eight weeks and finishing in early November.
There are currently no further details on the new arrivals set to the enter the house, but as soon as we have more details we'll let you know!