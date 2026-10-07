Who is Big Brother's Rhianna Collins? Age, Made In Chelsea history, Instagram and more

7 October 2026, 20:50

Big Brother has welcomed Rhianna Collins into the house this autumn 2026
Big Brother has welcomed Rhianna Collins into the house this autumn 2026. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Rhianna is currently taking up residency in the Big Brother 2026 house but who is she and where is she from? Here's everything you need to know about the young housemate including her who her parents are.

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Rhianna Collins is no stranger to reality TV but she's perhaps chosen her biggest challenge yet when she joined Big Brother 2026.

Starring alongside the likes of Rochelle Rackham, Philip Regan, Lynx Noumey and of course, her love interest Omar, the housemate has admitted she would love to go on and win the £100,000 prize fund so she could have "her own money".

Having just celebrated her birthday in the BB house, we take a closer look at Rhianna and her life away from the ITV show including her past on Made In Chelsea.

From her age, where she's from and who her parents are, here's everything you need to know.

Big Brother's Rhianna Collins has struck up a romance with housemate Omar
Big Brother's Rhianna Collins has struck up a romance with housemate Omar. Picture: ITV

How old is Big Brother's Rhianna Collins?

At the beginning of October, Rhianna celebrated her 22nd birthday inside the BB house.

Unable to celebrate properly, Omar, who she has struck up a romantic relationship with, decide to mark the occasion with a sweet message on a tea bag box. Messages on it read: "You're such a nice person and you've been so kind to me."

Upon entering the house, Rhianna called herself the "21-year-old stay-at-home-daughter" as she doesn't have a job and still lives with her family.

Where is Big Brother's Rhianna Collins from?

Originally from Russia, Rhianna is now a British citizen and has been since she was a very young child. She admitted when her mother and her gained citizenship, she was six years old and was allowed to change her name.

She said: "I changed my name too, when I was like six. Because my mum became a British citizen. As a six-year-old, she's asking me 'Oh, change your name if you want.' And I was like 'Okay.' Gave her three options: Zendaya, Rihanna like the singer, or Kylie Jenner."

Rhianna has spent much of her life living around the world but now resides in London's fancy Belgravia.

Was Big Brother's Rhianna Collins on Made In Chelsea?

Before her BB stint, Rhianna made her first TV appearance on the ever-popular Made In Chelsea. She starred on the show briefly in 2025 as she joined the cast as Freddy Knatchbull's girlfriend.

Sadly, she was only on MIC for that season before she exited the show and split with Freddy later that year.

Who are Rhianna Collins's parents?

Despite her name change revelation and disclosing her Russian heritage, Rhianna has remained pretty quiet about who her parents actually are.

When in the Big Brother house, she admitted she was unemployed and that her mum and twin brother helped fund her lifestyle. She also confessed she didn't have a "present dad".

Does Big Brother's Rhianna Collins have Instagram?

It doesn't appear that the Big Brother and Made In Chelsea star has Instagram at the moment.

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