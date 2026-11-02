Big Brother's Rhianna breaks silence on Omar relationship after watching the show back

Rhianna has opened up about Omar after leaving the house. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Rhianna Collins has said that when she was in the Big Brother house her mind "was so messed up".

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The romance between Big Brother housemates Omar and Rhianna has been a point of contention for viewers, as many have called for Omar to be removed from the house over the way he treated her.

Their interactions resulted in more than 20,000 Ofcom complaints and Women's Aid even weighed in. Despite intervention from housemates, producers, and even her sister during a visit, Rhianna continued to go back to Omar and continue their romance.

Now that Rhianna is back home with her family and friends following Friday night's eviction, she has revealed that she's watched back some of the scenes with Omar and it has changed her opinion on the situation.

Lots of BBUK viewers were not happy with how Omar spoke to Rhianna. Picture: ITV

Speaking in a TikTok livestream, Rhianna said: "I'm not going to lie I got told by a lot of production and everything, to 'watch your back' and everything because in there my mind was so messed up.

"When I watched it back, even me I was like, 'why am I apologising right now?' but I think it's just something that, I'm young, I need to navigate it. I would just say wait for the reunion because there are somethings that I watch back and I would not ever, ever let a boy speak to me like that."

She added: "I have so much love for Omar, I genuinely think he's hilarious but at the end of the day I have to remind myself that during my arguments with him, no other housemates were there.

"I'm going to be stronger, I have my family and friends, I have (unclear) at the reunion. There is a sense of protecting him but I need to protect myself too."

Omar and Rhianna struck up a romance in the Big Brother house. Picture: ITV

Later she added that she does miss him and loves him still, explaining to her sister that she shared a bed with him so has string feelings towards him still.

After complaints were made against Omar's treatment of Rhianna, ITV reportedly put in place extended Diary Room chats with him to help him understand why his behaviour offended viewers.

An insider told The Sun: "Omar has been spending a LOT of time in the diary room this week but especially Tuesday and Wednesday. That session where he was given the warning went on for ages. A LOT more has been said in that room than has been shown but it won’t ever air because of privacy and confidentiality."

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