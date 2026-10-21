Big Brother nominations twist labelled a "joke" as results causes uproar

21 October 2026, 10:41

Big Brother has four housemates up for nomination this week
Big Brother has four housemates up for nomination this week. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

Four Big Brother housemates face eviction this week but viewers are fuming with how the nominations went down.

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It's been another tense week in the Big Brother house and the latest results from the nominations has certainly not helped matters.

Revealing another twist in how the housemates voted, it's been revealed that Catrin, Harry, Samuel and Twinks will face eviction on Friday. And the public are not happy with how the situation went down.

Rather than just going into the Diary Room to pick your two least favourite BB stars as normal, this week housemates voted as part of the Time Zone challenge.

Housemates drew numbers from 1-11 from a bag, determining the order in which they nominated, which was an essential part to the process this week.

Philip went in first and picked those four names for eviction. After that, housemates went into the room in order of their tokens and were given the opportunity to leave it or swap two names and give their reasons why. They were not allowed to nominate or swap themselves.

Rihanna was the last housemate to enter and chose to leave those four names meaning they would face the public vote.

Big Brother's Twinks is facing the public vote and viewers have been left outraged by the result
Big Brother's Twinks is facing the public vote and viewers have been left outraged by the result. Picture: ITV

And the nominations twist has quite literally outraged fans as they called the results a "joke" and "abysmal".

Taking to Instagram, one upset viewer is making a stand and wrote: "Not even voting this week. None of them should be up for eviction. Philip, Rochelle, Rihanna & Omar need to go!"

Agreeing, another added: "Same…not voting as they are all nice people. It’s a load of b******* the way it happened. Hopefully goodness will prevail and one of the nice guys will end up winning."

"The worst out come ever, so all the nice people are up! What message this does this actually give!" wrote another angry viewer.

Many fans were also rallying to save Twinks as they can't cope with "Rochelle getting her way".

Friday 23rd will see Catrin, Harry, Sam or Twinks leave the Big Brother house.

Read more Big Brother news here:

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