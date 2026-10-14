Big Brother nominations cause chaos as two housemates 'brawl in the bedroom'

Big Brother nominations cause chaos in the house. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

BB 2026 housemates get brutally honest in the latest round of nominations causing arguments, fighting and huge tension.

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Big Brother 2026 has had a tense week with a surprise visit from Gemma Collins, a dividing challenge, a Killer Nomination twist and now a 'bedroom brawl'.

Following the end of their weekly challenge, which saw them divided into two teams, the housemates have been gathered together once more to head to the Diary Room and nominate.

Yasmin is already up for the public vote after receiving a Killer Nomination but now the contestants are picking who will go up alongside her.

Revealing a sneak-peek from the episode, Big Brother's Instagram account wrote: "Nominations rip the house apart.

Big Brother's Rochelle goes on an angry rant against a housemate declaring she "hates him". Picture: ITV

"Sneak Peek. A brutal Nominations day leads to a brawl in the bedroom #BBUK."

The short video clip shows housemates getting raw and honest in the Diary Room along with Rochelle going on a full rampage around the house.

She can be seen upset, shouting: "I f***ing hate him. I literally, I'm going to rip this place apart.

Storming out of the Diary Room, she goes on a swearing tirade, heading to bedroom to continue her rant at the housemate she's talking about which appears to be Frankie. This leads to him 'wrestling' her onto the bed in an attempt to diffuse the situation.

Big Brother's Frankie and Rochelle appear to get into a 'bedroom brawl' following nominations. Picture: ITV

In tonight's episode we'll discover who else faces nominations this week as well as discover who has upset Rochelle so much.

Entertained by her outburst, fans have only praise for Rochelle who they believe has "carried the show" this year.

Reacting to the BB sneak-peek, one fan commented: "About time.. the last few days have been boring. Rochelle is comedy!!"

Agreeing another added: "This series would be so dead without Rochelle in there. She has literally kept it going."

Catch all the latest Big Brother drama on ITV at 9pm.

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