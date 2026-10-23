Big Brother fans convinced Rhianna cheated to rig latest nominations

Big Brother fans convinced Rhianna cheated in nomination twist. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Big Brother UK fans think they spotted Rhianna cheating when they picked numbers for the big nomination twist.

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This week on Big Brother UK, the housemates up for eviction were determined by a brutal game in the 'Time Zone' that the housemates had to play.

Before the game started, the cast had to draw number tokens out of a bag to decide which order they would go into the 'Time Zone' to make their nomination for this week's eviction, with the added twist they could swap some of the nominations made before them.

The order in which they went in the 'Time Zone' was important as the final housemates in there had more control over the final outcome. Due to the tokens drawn, Rhianna was the last housemate to enter the 'Time Zone' and therefore have the final say on which four housemates would be up for eviction.

Rhianna was the final decider for this week's Big Brother nominations. Picture: ITV

The final decision meant that housemates Catrin, Twinks, Harry and Samuel are up for eviction. With the house currently split into two groups at the moment, Sam fumed at him and his friends being up for eviction while the likes of Rochelle, Omar and Philip missed it again.

It wasn't just housemate Sam who was upset with the outcome, fans also fumed at it and called it a "joke". Now some Big Brother sleuths are convinced Rhianna actually cheated so that she had the last say in the 'Time Zone'.

Fans of the show have noticed that when the camera shows Rhianna picking out her token she appears to drop one and select another, her head isn't fully in shot so we can't be sure that she saw the first token before choosing another.

On X, one fan: "A TikTok conspiracy has suggested Rhianna cheated in the nominations twist… so I rolled back the tapes. Did she look? Is this the ‘plan’ Rochelle mentioned 👀 #BBUK"

A TikTok conspiracy has suggested Rhianna cheated in the nominations twist… so I rolled back the tapes. Did she look? Is this the ‘plan’ Rochelle mentioned 👀 #BBUK pic.twitter.com/gwYBCvfPwg — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) October 21, 2026

In response another fan said: "Definitely looks extremely ‘suss’"

A second said: "She definitely did look inside the bag, she wanted to make sure she got the final decision #bbuk"

And a third wrote: "Yes, she did. I clocked it yesterday."

There were loads more completely convinced that she did look in the bag but it's never been mentioned on the show.

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