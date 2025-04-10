What did Mickey say to JoJo on CBB? Fans want him removed over homophobic comments

Mickey Rourke has been slammed for his disgusting homophobic comments towards JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother UK. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Celebrity Big Brother’s Mickey Rourke is facing some serious backlash from fans after directing homophobic comments towards his housemate JoJo Siwa.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It’s only been three days since Celebrity Big Brother kicked off but things have already got off to a pretty troubling start thanks to one of this year’s housemates Mickey Rourke.

Mickey, who's an American actor and former boxer, entered the Big Brother house on Monday (April 7) alongside 21-year-old former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa and 11 other contestants.

But now Mickey is facing backlash from CBB fans after he made some awful homophobic comments about his housemate JoJo. He was formally reprimanded after the incident, but fans are now mounting calls for him to be ejected from the house.

Here's everything that Mickey said to JoJo...

CBB's Mickey Rourke is facing backlash for being homophobic. Picture: Getty

What did Mickey Rourke say to JoJo Siwa on CBB?

In a clip shared from the incident, Mickey asked JoJo if she likes boys or girls. JoJo answered: “Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary.”

But then Mickey told her, “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore,” to which JoJo replied: “I can guarantee I’ll still be gay, and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship.”

Somehow things only got worse from there. Speaking to another fellow housemate Chris Hughes later on, Mickey told the former Love Island star that he was “going to vote the lesbian out real quick.”

JoJo overheard the conversation and immediately called Mickey out, saying: “That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning.”

Things continued to escalate after this when Mickey said he needed a smoke. But instead of referring to it as a cigarette, he used another word which also known as an extremely homophobic slur before gesturing to JoJo and adding: “I’m not talking to you.”

JoJo got upset after the conversation with Mickey. Picture: Alamy

Chris, who was sitting next to Mickey, then pulled him up on his unacceptable comments but Mickey dismissed him as he insisted he was just referring to a cigarette.

After Mickey left the room, Chris asked JoJo if she was doing okay at which point she broke down in tears as she embraced Chris in a hug and thanked him for having her back.

Mickey has now been slammed by countless CBB fans for his homophobic behaviour, with some even submitting complaints to Ofcom for him to be removed from the show.

One viewer wrote: "I’m actually finding it very uncomfortable watching #MickeyRourke in #CBB He needs to be removed."

“It’s really disappointing to see someone like Mickey Rourke spewing hate like that," another added while a third said: “JoJo Siwa being subjected to homophobic bigotry from Mickey Rourke was a hard watch.”

Someone else pointed out: “Mickey Rourke is american… we do not call cigarettes [f-slur] here like… he was most definitely just calling Jojo a slur.”

Mickey Rourke is facing calls to be ejected from the Big Brother house. Picture: ITV

Fans have also called on the Big Brother house to eject Mickey from the show after he was only given a formal warning over the incident. He was called to the diary room where Big Brother told him: “Mickey, Big Brother thinks your language was offensive and unacceptable. As a result, Big Brother is giving you a formal warning."

The actor replied: “Right, I understand that. I apologise. I don’t have dishonourable intentions. I’m just talking smack, you know?”

After leaving the room, Mickey pulled JoJo aside as he offered an apology to her. He told the former Dance Moms star: “I want to apologise. I’ve got a habit of having a short fuse, and I don’t mean nothing by it. I do mean [I’m sorry]. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t say it to you.”

A Big Brother spokesperson told Capital: "All Housemates receive Respect and Inclusion training and an extensive briefing from the Big Brother Senior team to prepare them for living in the House and to set out Big Brother’s expectation for appropriate behaviour and language. Housemates are monitored 24 hours a day and instances of inappropriate behaviour are dealt with appropriately and timely.”

Read more celebrity news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.