Who is JoJo Siwa’s partner Kath Ebbs? How they met and when they started dating

Who is Celebrity Big Brother’s JoJo Siwa dating? Here’s everything we know about her partner Kath Ebbs.

Celebrity Big Brother has officially started and among the 13 contestants to enter the house this year is social media personality and former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa.

JoJo has joined the likes of Trisha Goddard, Patsy Palmer, Chris Hughes and Mickey Rourke in the CBB house. But while JoJo might have a loyal fanbase online, not everyone had heard of her, including some of her new housemates on the show.

But while fans might be more familiar with JoJo now, who is her partner that she's mentioned on the show? Here’s all we know about JoJo Siwa’s relationship with Kath Ebbs.

Who is JoJo Siwa’s partner Kath Ebbs?

Kath Ebbs is an Australian actor, presenter and content creator who is non-binary, using she/they pronouns, and is 27 years old.

JoJo went public with her relationship with Kath back in January after months of dating rumours had been swirling about the pair.

Given that JoJo called it quits from ex-girlfriend Dakayla Wilson in November, it seems likely that Kath and JoJo started seeing each other sometime after this, but neither of them have confirmed the timeline.

In a post shared on Kath’s TikTok account at the start of the year, they shared a clip of JoJo with the caption: “My American girlfriend is dealing really well with the TikTok ban.”

Kath teased the Dance Moms star for not being able to use the app at the time, due to the US ban on the app which has since been temporarily lifted.

According to the DailyMail, the pair were first seen going on a date in Australia last year. In the months that followed, JoJo and Kath teased their relationship online by sharing snippets of content of each other with their followers.

After they confirmed their relationship status in January, Kath also later shared an adorable snap of her and JoJo on their Instagram story later.

The pic showed the couple beaming as they held hands, with JoJo kissing Kath’s cheek. Kath captioned the pic: “Bit of queer joy for ya feed today!”

And in March, while on the red carpet for the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards last month, JoJo opened up about her relationship with Kath – who she attended the event with – and it was totally adorable!

Speaking to People, JoJo said: “I am so happy. I am in a very mature relationship, and it's beautiful. It's taught me so much about life.

“It's taught me so much about love and respect, and it's a beautiful thing.

“It’s different in more ways than I can count. I wouldn’t even know what to say the biggest is ‘cause just everything is so different and special.”

How did JoJo Siwa and her partner Kath Ebbs meet?

Speaking at the same red carpet event, Kath also got candid about how their romance with JoJo began as they revealed that the pair met through a mutual friend called G-Flip.

Kath said: “They’re really good friends, and one night we just all went and hung out. Then me and Jo were friends for like, six months after that…then we turned into lovers ‘cos we would go line dancing together all the time! It was a match made in line dancing heaven.”

They continued: “I’ve never had such an emotional connection. Obviously she’s objectively beautiful, but it was just like such an intense emotional connection. We would be on FaceTime like all night — which is the most lesbian thing ever.

“We’ve literally been inseparable ever since, like U-HAUL. Once it was on, we’ve just literally been inseparable.” So cute!

