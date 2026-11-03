Big Brother's Johanne claps back at Rhianna over TikTok livestream drama

3 November 2026, 16:43 | Updated: 3 November 2026, 17:07

Big Brother's Johanne and Rhianna are feuding over TikTok
Big Brother's Johanne and Rhianna are feuding over TikTok. Picture: TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Big Brother UK's Rhianna called Johanne out for talking about her on TikTok live but now Johanne has clapped back with a furious tirade.

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An unexpected feud has broken out between evicted Big Brother housemates Rhianna and Johanne as they've entered a back and forth online.

In week three Johanne was evicted from the Big Brother house after being widely hailed as an iconic contestant by viewers who loved her straight-talking ways and ongoing beef with Rochelle. While she's been out of the house she's kept up with the fandom via TikTok live.

Rhianna left the house last week (week seven) and was quick to address Johanne's TikTok livestreams. She said: "Johanne stays being live talking about me... you are an older woman than me, I am a 20 year old girl. Stay being live talking about me, you got evicted week three."

Rhianna called Johanne out on a TikTok live
Rhianna called Johanne out on a TikTok live. Picture: TikTok

Johanne has been quick to clap back though in a tirade on TikTok live saying: "She's a Temu version of Rihanna so she's Temu from now on. Your seven weeks mean nothing. People know your seven weeks mean nothing.

"Because the reality is if you were put up against any one evicted, you would have been gone. If they'd put you up against me, you would have definitely gone home. You stayed on top of Lynx and Omar to get you to seven weeks."

Then going on to address the recent drama with Chelsey, she added: "You're a snake, you're a serpent. You sold out your friend within two seconds of coming out of the house."

Johanne also said that she was weaponising her age but said: "You act like a woman, I'm going to treat to you like a woman."

She didn't stop there, she added: "It's funny to me to see that she has all this mouth online with her two people on the side, I was with this girl every single day and I tell you guys she never had that heat for me.

"She's a Diary Room gangsta. In the Diary Room she would say everything she has to say, I was there every single day she didn't say anything to my face."

Johanne also called her out for "backtracking" on her friendship with Rochelle in the final days.

Johanne didn't hold back in her tirade against Rhianna
Johanne didn't hold back in her tirade against Rhianna. Picture: TikTok

Johanne's response has got fans excited for Friday's reunion with on saying on X: "The Rhianna vs Johanne drama continues! 👀 Johanne has finally clapped back, and she’s certainly got a lot to say. Friday’s reunion cannot come quick enough!"

Another said: "lmaooo Johanne clocked her a-- 😭 the reunion is about to be carnage, i hope we get to watch it."

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