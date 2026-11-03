Reason why Philip skipped Big Brother: The Group Chat

Why was Philip not on Big Brother: The Group Chat? Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Why did Big Brother UK's Philip Regan not appear on Big Brother: The Group Chat? And will he be at the reunion? Here's what we know.

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On Friday night, Big Brother UK saw housemates Philip and Rhianna evicted from the show. They'd both played a huge role in the drama this series and received a lot of boos when they left the house.

Immediately after the episode aired they were both set to appear on the spin off show Big Brother: The Group Chat hosted by GK Barry and Kate Lawler, but only Rhianna made an appearance.

It's left fans wondering where Philip is and if he is set to make an appearance at the highly-anticipated reunion after the finale this week.

So, where was he? Here's what we know...

Big Brother's Philip was the seventh housemate to be evicted from the house this series. Picture: ITV

Why was Philip not on Big Brother: The Group chat?

At the start of the show, Kate said: "Philip would be joining us but unfortunately, he can't be with us today because he's needed at home with his family. But we hope he will be on the show later on this week."

Since then there has also been a statement doing the rounds claiming to have been made by Philip's management, but it is not verified.

A page called 'Bite Back Agency' on Facebook have said: "As the official agent representing Philip Regan following his departure from the Big Brother UK house, I owe a strict duty of care towards his ongoing safety, mental health, and well-being.

​"While public interest and open commentary are part of the reality of public life, targeted abuse is not."

The statement continues: "Any social media postings, comments, or messages that cross the line into inciting violence against Philip, direct harassment, or undue online bullying will be documented and immediately reported to Merseyside Police for formal investigation.

"​Online malicious communications are taken seriously, and appropriate legal and law enforcement by Merseyside Police will be pursued where necessary to ensure Philip's protection."

While in the house, all of the housemates' Instagram were temporarily deactivated but as they return to the real world they've been returning to socials and checking in with fans. However, Philip is yet to return to his socials so we're yet to hear directly from him.

Despite this it's still being reported that Philip is set to attend the reunion on Friday night.

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