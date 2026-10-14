Big Brother fans jump to housemate's defence after nomination twist

14 October 2026, 13:31

Big Brother's Yasmin has received the Killer Nomination and will face the public vote
Big Brother's Yasmin has received the Killer Nomination and will face the public vote. Picture: ITV

By Zoe Adams

BB viewers have been left unhappy with the result of this week's challenge which sees one of their favourite housemates up for eviction.

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ITV bosses unveiled a Big Brother Killer Nomination twist this week where the winning team were able to choose a housemate to automatically face the public vote.

Divided into Red and Blue, the contestants faced a series of challenges which saw the Blue Team declared as the overall winners. This meant Samuel, Catrin, Harry, Lynx, Philip and Rochelle were able to pick who from the opposite team would face eviction.

Choosing housemate Yasmin, someone who has yet to face the pubic vote, the likes of Rochelle explained her decision was down to how little she contributes around the house.

Agreeing, Sam added she takes more than she gives as a room mate.

big Brother's Yasmin will face the public vote this week alongside two other hosuemates
big Brother's Yasmin will face the public vote this week alongside two other hosuemates. Picture: ITV

After hearing the results of the Killer Nomination, Big Brother viewers instantly flocked to social media platforms to defend their favourite BB star.

One Instagram user wrote: "Yasmin my winner I just love her she beautiful person inside & out."

Another added: "No wayyy I love Yasmin! She can't go!"

Other Big Brother watchers declared their choice made "no sense" while others agreed they needed to "save Yasmin at all costs".

In the next episode of Big Brother, the housemates will continue to nominate as usual in the Diary Room meaning there will be three up for eviction at least this week.

Despite being the former favourite to win, Rochelle has angered fans this week with her behaviour that also included her making 'fatphobic' comments towards Yasmin.

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