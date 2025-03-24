When does Celebrity Big Brother 2025 start? Date, time and channel revealed

Celebrity Big Brother start date revealed. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

When does CBB 2025 start? ITV have officially confirmed the Celebrity Big Brother start date.

After rumours of a mega celebrity lineup, ITV have officially confirmed Celebrity Big Brother is coming back to our screens this April.

The likes of Love Island's Chris Hughes, The Only Way Is Essex star Ella Rae Wise and Coronation Street's Jack P. Shepherd are all among the names rumoured to be going on the show this year.

Last year saw celebs like Ekin-Su, Bradley Riches and even X Factor icons Louis Walsh and 'Celebrity Lodger' Sharon Osborne grace our screens nightly before David Potts was crowned the show's winner.

So, while we await for the confirmed lineup to be revealed, when does CBB officially return to our screens in 2025?

Watch the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 trailer

When does Celebrity Big Brother start?

ITV have revealed CBB 2025 will start Monday April 7th at 9pm, which is just two weeks away (at the time of writing).

The news came just three days after they teased the return of the show was coming "soon".

The show will be on ITV1 and ITX. With the show starting at 9pm for it's launch we can expect it will run for about 90 minutes, ending at 10.30pm.

How long is Celebrity Big Brother on for?

So far ITV haven't officially announced know when CBB will finish airing but last year the show last 19 days, just under three weeks.

With this year's show starting April 7th it's estimated it will finish on Friday April 25th.

Aj and Will are the Celebrity Big Brother hosts. Picture: ITV

What channel is Celebrity Big Brother on?

CBB now streams on ITV1 and ITVX. This is after ITV's revival of the show in 2024 following in six year hiatus due to being cancelled by Channel 5 in 2018.

The show originated on Channel 4 in 2001 until it moved to Channel 5 ten years later, where it stayed until 2018.

