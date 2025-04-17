Mickey Rourke ‘pursuing legal action’ against Celebrity Big Brother over salary row

17 April 2025, 12:39 | Updated: 17 April 2025, 12:46

Mickey Rourke is apparently considering a lawsuit against ITV over a CBB pay dispute.
Mickey Rourke is apparently considering a lawsuit against ITV over a CBB pay dispute. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Mickey Rourke is "weighing up a lawsuit" against ITV after his payment for appearing on Celebrity Big Brother was slashed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

When Mickey Rourke joined the lineup for Celebrity Big Brother 2025 he was touted as one of this year’s biggest names due to his controversial nature, international reach and ties to Hollywood.

And his 'high value' status was obvious from his payment for the show, as Mickey was reportedly offered half a million to join the house, the highest amount of all 13 contestants and by quite a distance.

While Mickey was flaunted as one of the major name of this year’s series, his time in the Big Brother house was cut short when he was booted from the show for inappropriate behaviour and language.

But now Mickey is “weighing up a lawsuit against ITV” after his hefty pay cheque was allegedly cut due to his short appearance on the show, according to his rep Kimberly Hines.

Mickey was removed from the house for 'inappropriate language and behaviour'.
Mickey was removed from the house for 'inappropriate language and behaviour'. Picture: ITV

Mickey believes that he is still entitled to the full pay packet despite flouting the rules of CBB with inappropriate behaviour and comments, TMZ reports.

His rep said that Mickey is being “unjustly” denied his pay despite the fact that ITV knew what they were signing up for when they cast Mickey on the show.

She said in a statement to People: "In our discussions, Big Brother was made fully aware of Mickey Rourke’s background and lifestyle.

"Yet rather than handle it professionally, they took it too far — publicly embarrassing him and using his removal as a marketing tool. That’s not just unprofessional; it’s deeply disrespectful and damaging."

And to make matters worse, not only has the star’s pay been slashed, but he also reportedly had to foot the bill for his team’s accommodation while in London.

Celebrity Big Brother's Mickey Rourke is reportedly eyeing up a lawsuit with ITV over pay.
Celebrity Big Brother's Mickey Rourke is reportedly eyeing up a lawsuit with ITV over pay. Picture: Getty

ITV reportedly told Mickey they would only cover the cost of hotel rooms up to £230 a night, but Mickey instead booked his team into a high brow hotel which totalled £50,000.

A source told the tabloids: “If a celebrity gets removed from the house, they don't get the full fee. It’s as simple as that and they will be discussing that with him.

“Mickey was ready to leave the house and it ended up feeling like a mutual decision between him and ITV in the end. It was getting too much.”

Mickey was removed from the house after he had a tense exchange with housemate Chris Hughes in which he displayed threatening behaviour. It came after the star had already faced backlash for being homophobic in comments he directed at fellow housemate JoJo Siwa.

Read more celebrity news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

JoJo Siwa's mum brands Ella Rae Wise 'jealous' of Chris Hughes relationship on Celebrity Big Brother

JoJo Siwa's mum brands Ella Rae Wise 'jealous' of Chris Hughes relationship on Celebrity Big Brother
Dave has revealed the reason his feelings changed towards Jamie on MAFS Australia.

MAFS Australia's Dave reveals heartbreaking reason his feelings towards Jamie changed

MAFS Australia's Dave and Veronica have responded to cheating accusations from Partner Swap Week

Did Dave and Veronica cheat on MAFS Australia? Their response to cheating allegations

Where is MAFS Australia' Lauren Hall now?

Where is Lauren Hall now after leaving MAFS Australia?

What is the age gap between MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint?

What is MAFS Australia's Clint and Jacqui's age gap?

https://cadmus.musicradio.com/#/content/b258a5ad-8bc9-41cc-824f-d51686fa2680

Love Island bosses ‘in talks’ to cast first-ever transgender contestant

Love Island

CBB's JoJo Siwa admits secret message to Chris Hughes was about sexuality and gender

CBB's JoJo Siwa reveals secret message to Chris Hughes was about sexuality and gender

Where is Tiffany Smith and is she in jail? Piper Rockelle's mom and what happened after the lawsuit

Where is Tiffany Smith now? Piper Rockelle's mom and what happened after lawsuit

Does Tommy die in The Last of Us 2? Here's what happens in the games

Does Tommy die in The Last of Us 2? Here’s what happens in the games

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together and who split?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits