Mickey Rourke ‘pursuing legal action’ against Celebrity Big Brother over salary row

Mickey Rourke is apparently considering a lawsuit against ITV over a CBB pay dispute. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Mickey Rourke is "weighing up a lawsuit" against ITV after his payment for appearing on Celebrity Big Brother was slashed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

When Mickey Rourke joined the lineup for Celebrity Big Brother 2025 he was touted as one of this year’s biggest names due to his controversial nature, international reach and ties to Hollywood.

And his 'high value' status was obvious from his payment for the show, as Mickey was reportedly offered half a million to join the house, the highest amount of all 13 contestants and by quite a distance.

While Mickey was flaunted as one of the major name of this year’s series, his time in the Big Brother house was cut short when he was booted from the show for inappropriate behaviour and language.

But now Mickey is “weighing up a lawsuit against ITV” after his hefty pay cheque was allegedly cut due to his short appearance on the show, according to his rep Kimberly Hines.

Mickey was removed from the house for 'inappropriate language and behaviour'. Picture: ITV

Mickey believes that he is still entitled to the full pay packet despite flouting the rules of CBB with inappropriate behaviour and comments, TMZ reports.

His rep said that Mickey is being “unjustly” denied his pay despite the fact that ITV knew what they were signing up for when they cast Mickey on the show.

She said in a statement to People: "In our discussions, Big Brother was made fully aware of Mickey Rourke’s background and lifestyle.

"Yet rather than handle it professionally, they took it too far — publicly embarrassing him and using his removal as a marketing tool. That’s not just unprofessional; it’s deeply disrespectful and damaging."

And to make matters worse, not only has the star’s pay been slashed, but he also reportedly had to foot the bill for his team’s accommodation while in London.

Celebrity Big Brother's Mickey Rourke is reportedly eyeing up a lawsuit with ITV over pay. Picture: Getty

ITV reportedly told Mickey they would only cover the cost of hotel rooms up to £230 a night, but Mickey instead booked his team into a high brow hotel which totalled £50,000.

A source told the tabloids: “If a celebrity gets removed from the house, they don't get the full fee. It’s as simple as that and they will be discussing that with him.

“Mickey was ready to leave the house and it ended up feeling like a mutual decision between him and ITV in the end. It was getting too much.”

Mickey was removed from the house after he had a tense exchange with housemate Chris Hughes in which he displayed threatening behaviour. It came after the star had already faced backlash for being homophobic in comments he directed at fellow housemate JoJo Siwa.

Read more celebrity news here: