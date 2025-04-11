Who is favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother 2025? Latest odds revealed

11 April 2025, 12:46 | Updated: 11 April 2025, 14:30

Who is favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother 2025? The latest odds revealed
Who is favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother 2025? The latest odds revealed. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 has officially kicked off another season, but who is favourite to win?

It’s the second year in a row that Celebrity Big Brother has returned to our screens with 13 contestants all packed into one house for plenty of drama and entertainment.

We’ve seen the likes of Chris Hughes, JoJo Siwa, Trisha Goddard, Patsy Palmer and Mickey Rourke join the lineup for the second year of the show’s revival as they all get to know their new home for the coming weeks.

But as the first house eviction looms, who’s favourite to win so far and who's at risk of eviction?

Who is favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother 2025.
Who is favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother 2025. Picture: ITV

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 odds: who is favourite to win?

Since the first episode of CBB 2025 aired, social media has been flooded with hilarious memes and the best moments to come out of the show so far.

But fans have certainly shown a preference for a select handful of contestants on the show, with a few names emerging as favourites to win.

These names have included Love Island’s Chris Hughes, former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa and Drag Queen Danny Beard. Chris appears to be the early favourite to win the show, with Danny Beard and then JoJo Siwa falling not too far behind.

Chris has had a good reception on the show so far, particularly after sticking up for his fellow housemate JoJo after an uncomfortable interaction between her and Mickey Rourke.

Chris Hughes is currently favourite to win CBB UK.
Chris Hughes is currently favourite to win CBB UK. Picture: Instagram

Interestingly, JoJo has also climbed in the odds to win despite the fact that when she first entered the house, she had been considered one of the lesser known names.

Beyond her loyal fanbase, JoJo wasn't known too well among UK audiences and even some of the other housemates admitted they didn’t know who she was. But, after just a few days in, JoJo has solidified herself as a fan favourite and is increasing in popularity with every passing day.

At the time of writing, the current top three favoured to win are as follows, ranked from top to bottom:

  1. Chris Hughes
  2. Danny Beard
  3. JoJo Siwa

“Chris Hughes loves his racing, so he’ll be hoping he’s a stayer after hitting the front of the pack. But with several huge personalities in the Celebrity Big Brother house, he’ll do well to keep his nose in front," Cal Gildart at Ladbrokes said.

JoJo Siwa has grown in popularity since joining the show.
JoJo Siwa has grown in popularity since joining the show. Picture: Alamy

While Alex Apati added: "CBB fans have really taken to JoJo this week, and punters have now joined the party too with the reality TV star now firmly among the frontrunners to be crowned this year's winner."

Who will be evicted first from Celebrity Big Brother 2025?

Meanwhile, as the first eviction goes live on Friday 11 April, the names that have emerged as frontrunners to be ejected are:

1. Michael Fabricant

2. Jack P. Shepherd

3. Mickey Rourke

