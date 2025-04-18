Chris Hughes leaves CBB fans baffled after ‘inappropriate’ comment to JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes left fans shocked after his 'uncomfortable' comment towards JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: ITV

By Jenny Medlicott

Chris Hughes left Celebrity Big Brother fans shocked after making an 'inappropriate’ comment to his housemate JoJo Siwa.

When the Celebrity Big Brother UK cast for this year was announced, of the 13 contestants lined up to join the show, JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes were probably the last pair people expected to see form a close friendship.

But nearly two weeks into the show, Chris and JoJo have developed one of the closest friendships in the Big Brother house with their bond seemingly growing with each new episode.

The pair first started to get close after Chris defended JoJo against former housemate Mickey Rourke, who was kicked out for inappropriate behaviour and language on the show.

But while the pair initially charmed viewers with their friendship, some fans have now started to change their mind after Chris made an "inappropriate" comment to JoJo during in a new episode.

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have become close friends in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Picture: ITV

The Big Brother housemates had been playing a memory game to pass the time during nominations where each contestant had to take turns reciting a list of grocery items. For every housemate who correctly remembered the list, another item would be added and the next person had to start from scratch.

On one of JoJo’s turns, she managed to recall a staggering number of items, which clearly impressed her pal Chris as he told JoJo: “That was really good, a big turn on that.”

JoJo didn’t initially catch what the former Love Island star said, however, so he repeated himself telling JoJo that her memory skills were a “turn on”.

While JoJo didn’t seem to react too much to her pal’s comment, CBB fans had a different opinion of the interaction, with some even calling out Chris for making them feel "uncomfortable".

One fan wrote: "I thought Chris and JoJo were a cute friendship at first but I feel like he keeps making inappropriate comments now."

Another added: “Why is Chris starting to make me feel uncomfortable.”

Chris Hughes told Big Brother JoJo Siwa was 'his person' in the house. Picture: ITV

While one also wrote: “Chris has just tipped over that fine line for me there. So cringe!”

And it's not the first time Chris has faced criticism for his behaviour on the show, as he already faced some pushback after Wednesday’s episode for describing JoJo, who is in a relationship with content creator Kath Ebbs, his “girlfriend”.

During the episode, Chris described JoJo as his “girlfriend” when he was explaining why he had chosen to share his Chinese takeaway prize with fellow housemate Jack P Shepherd instead of her.

JoJo was quick to clarify that she wasn’t Chris’ girlfriend, but said she would remember him not choosing to share his prize with her.

The pair have grown increasingly close since entering the Big Brother house, often cuddling and chatting together and even admitting that their time in the house has been improved by their friendship.

During a Diary Entry, Chris told Big Brother that he’d be “crushed” if JoJo left the house while he was still there, as he admitted she was “his person”. He said: “I guess she's like my person in here. When you walk into a party you don't know anyone, there's someone you want to see in the room that makes you want to feel at ease.”

While JoJo also admitted to Chris that she wouldn’t be as happy in the house if it wasn’t for him. As the pair cuddled in bed, she told the former Love Island star: "I don't think I would be 90% as happy as I am in here without your friendship in here.”

