Celebrity Big Brother cast salaries revealed: How much did they get paid?

By Jenny Medlicott

Celebrity Big Brother is back for the second year running, but with a lineup of 13 new stars, how much are they all being paid to appear on the show?

After its revival last year, Celebrity Big Brother fans have been blessed with the show’s return for a second year running and, so far, it’s certainly been a whirlwind.

This time around, the house has been joined by the likes of Danny Beard, Chris Hughes, JoJo Siwa and Patsy Palmer, as they spend the next few weeks shut away from the outside world.

But, of course, one of the questions on everyone’s lips is just how much do the contestants get paid to appear on CBB? Why do some get paid more than others and just how much are they banking?

So, here’s a full breakdown of how much each star is getting paid in CBB 2025…

How much are the Celebrity Big Brother housemates getting paid?

According to reports, the range of pay for CBB stars certainly seems to vary quite a bit, starting off at as little as £20k and increasing all the way up to a whopping £500k.

Ella Rae Wise

The Only Way is Essex star Ella Rae Wise is at the lowest end of the payment ladder, reportedly taking home £20k to appear on the show, according to the tabloids.

A source told the outlet: “ITV like to have a TOWIE star in the mix for cross-brand promotion, but the ITVBe show doesn’t hold the pulling power it once did.”

So while Ella might have a secure reality TV status and decent social following, it's not quite in the 2 million followers her housemate Chris Hughes boasts.

Chesney Hawkes

‘The One and Only’ singer Chesney Hawkes is reportedly taking home £25k to appear on CBB.

Chesney, who was the first celeb to appear in the house, is reportedly just a “novelty” booking in this year’s lineup.

An insider told the tabloids: “He’s been doing the rounds of the student unions for years, and while everyone loves a bit of cheese, he’s not rarely-seen or reclusive, which makes him less of a coup.”

Danny Beard

Following behind Chesney is Drag Queen and comedian Danny Beard, who was apparently an attractive guest for the show due to an overlap between his fanbase and those who watch CBB.

Danny, who previously won RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, was given a slightly inflated pay to ensure he’d agree to feature on the show.

An insider said: “They [Drag Queens] can earn huge money from tours and club appearances, so unless they’re getting paid in the £30k region, they don’t need to bother.” But also, they believe he’ll bring a “sort of high camp drama” that the show loves.

Donna Preston

While comedian Donna is still on the lower end of the payment ladder (relatively speaking), reports claim she’s making the same amount as her fellow housemate Danny and for a few reasons.

“Comedians are always good value in the house,” an insider said. “So bosses want them in there to bring the laughs, but Donna also has a sassy, spiky side that they believe raises her worth.”

But in addition to that, she’s also a familiar face following her appearance on the Late & Live, which is a big win for the Big Brother audience.

Chris Hughes

It’s at this point that the payment packages seem to jump up as Love Island star Chris Hughes, who has already emerged as a fan favourite to win CBB, is reportedly taking home £45k.

Although, this is admittedly a stark contrast to the £100k Love Island’s Ekin-Su got paid to appear on CBB last year.

But, apparently, this is due to the fact she was “still riding high on the wave of her villa fame at the time” and had just gone through a high-profile breakup with her former flame Davide.

Angellica Bell

Earning almost double the amount as Chris Hughes is Angellica Bell, who is reportedly taking home £80k for her appearance on CBB.

Angellica a source of nostalgia for many who grew up watching CBBC, but she also attracts an older audience from her time on The One Show and previous win on Celebrity Masterchef.

An insider said that while someone with her background might normally get six figures for such an appearance, Angellica “lacks the controversy or scandal that would garner those higher price points”.

Patsy Palmer

Patsy Palmer is among the celebs to break the six figure mark, as she’s reportedly taking home £100k for her stint on CBB.

The Eastenders actress has a bit of an “icon” status, an insider said, which is why she’s making more than some of the other stars on the show.

Patsy has featured on multiple shows over the years, most recently including Dancing on Ice, meaning she has more of an audience reach but also making her accessibility a little less exclusive.

"Had this been her first foray into the reality game, she could have bagged herself closer to £200k,” the insider added.

Jack P Shepherd

Joining the soap legend ranks alongside Patsy is Jack P Shepherd, who is also making £100k for his CBB appearance.

Jack has spent the last 25 years on Coronation Street, following on from last year’s Corrie star Colson Smith, who made a reported £70k.

But according to sources, Jack’s offer didn’t go above £100k because, while he’s a solid “mid-level name”, he isn’t likely to deliver the “explosive moments” they dish out larger sums for.

Michael Fabricant

Michael Fabricant is CBB’s one and only politician to join the lineup this year, raking in £120k for his appearance.

Politicians generally tend to take home a pretty generous paycheque on CBB, but Michael was reportedly enticing to bosses because they believe he will deliver on the drama front.

Historically, Michael has been a controversial figure, bagging him a pretty penny for his stint on the show.

Daley Thompson

Gold-winning Olympic athlete Daley Thompson is in the top half of CBB earners, making a considerable sum at £150k.

Alongside his “sporting royalty” status, CBB bosses reportedly believe he has “legs as a housemate” due to his outspoken views on “hot-button issues”.

“The more opinionated these household names are, the more they’re worth,” the insider said.

Trisha Goddard

Talk show queen Trisha Goddard was the third celeb to enter the CBB house and after thirty years on screen, she’s a much-loved figure in the UK. So, it’s not too surprising she’s said to be making £200k for her show appearance.

As a great listener who’s unafraid to approach difficult subjects of conversation, bosses believe she will “create dynamite” in the house, an insider said.

JoJo Siwa

While JoJo might be a relatively new name to some people in the UK, the American YouTuber certainly has quite the following on social media.

She’s bagged the second highest payment spot for appearing on the show at £400k, in part because of her international status but also because her team reportedly would have expected a “minimum amount” to even consider the offer.

But most importantly, JoJo is “unapologetically herself” and has the potential to rub up some shier housemates the wrong way, the insider added.

Mickey Rourke

Coming in at the top earning spot is American actor and former boxer Mickey Rourke. The Hollywood star has reportedly made the biggest bucks due to being the most well known, international name on the show.

But also, Mickey is apparently “considered a loose cannon” and bosses reckon his unpredictability will deliver on the content front, an insider claimed.

When approached by the tabloids, an ITV spokesperson said: “We would never comment on speculation around contracts or salaries.”

