Big Brother Fans React To ‘Nasty Nick’ Cheating Scandal, 20 Years On

The 'Nasty Nick' scandal was front page news. Picture: Channel 4

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever revisited the iconic 'Nasty Nick' cheating scandal on Sunday night. Here's some of the best fan reactions.

Big Brother fans have been reacting to the ‘Nasty Nick’ cheating scandal, 20 years on.

The iconic episode, which happened during series 1 of the show, in 2000, was aired on Sunday night as part of Big Brother: Best Shows Ever, hosted by Davina McCall and Rylan Clarke-Neal.

Fans took to Twitter to praise the 'tense' moment and likened it to 'watching a Netflix Originals documentary'.

One wrote: "Anybody else not breathing knowing what’s coming up the suspense even 20 years later #bbuk #nickgate #nastynick."

Another added: "So weird watching that episode of #BBUK when #NastyNick got exposed and remembering watching it 20years ago when I was 17! The build up to it in the papers was crazy and there wasn’t social media then!!"

Here's some of the best reactions:

Lol that when Nick got thrown out on BB1, he was on the front page of the tabloids with Brad Pitt a few days later 🤣 #BBUK — Jayne (@jayniecakes) June 14, 2020

Nasty Nick would have won a later Big Brother. #BBUK watching this back it was genius game play. — TonyJames14 (@james14_tony) June 14, 2020

Watching #BigBrotherBestShowsEver and remembering the #NastyNick scandal. How innocent the world was, such a massive scandal over a guy cheating on a TV game show 😂😂 — Ben Slimm 🌹 (@BenSlimm) June 14, 2020

Bring back Big Brother, we say!

