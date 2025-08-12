Ben Barnes addresses Harry Potter fan-cast role amid J.K. Rowling's trans controversy

By Katie Louise Smith

"There’s obviously, like, a clash between some of the author’s views on things and the way I see the world."

Actor Ben Barnes loves Harry Potter fans wanting him to play Sirius Black, but his latest comments about how he feels the franchise has been "tainted" by author J.K. Rowling's anti-transgender views have now cast doubt on him ever accepting the role in a future project.

If you've never been part of the Harry Potter fandom then you may not understand what Ben Barnes – who has never been in a Harry Potter project – has to do with any of it.

Years ago, Ben was part of a massively popular Marauders fan-cast alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Andrew Garfield and fans were desperate to see the actor play a young Sirius. While a spin-off or prequel was never written, HBO Max is now rebooting the series with a slew of new actors taking on the iconic roles.

However, Rowling's views on the transgender community have cast a dark cloud over the franchise for millions of fans – and now seemingly for Ben himself.

Harry Potter fans have wanted Ben Barnes to play young Sirius Black for years. Picture: Getty

As reported by Collider, Ben was asked about the ongoing fan campaign to see him play Sirius Black during a recent appearance at FanX's Tampa Bay Comic Con.

Opening up about being so closely associated to a character he's never actually played before, Ben said: "I found it very weird for a lot of years, because I didn’t really understand what was happening. People would sort of ask me to sign things or—and I was like, ‘You know what? I was in Narnia.”

"It’s the commitment to it, which I really kind of value,” he added, sharing how much he enjoys the passion behind the fan-casting. “And I think is really, really lovely.”

However, he then went on explain how his own personal feelings about Harry Potter have changed since the author started posting anti-trans comments online because they don't align with his own views.

Gary Oldman plays Sirius Black in the original Harry Potter films. Picture: Alamy

“In the last few years, I found it much more—a more difficult thing to talk about, because there’s obviously, like, a clash between some of the author’s views on things and the way I see the world,” Ben added. "So I think that has made it, sadly, sort of tainted this sort of beautiful mythology of how I saw those stories."

"But it doesn't change the fact that it’s a really — such a cool character, and, you know, to be associated with a character like that from other people who do love it, it's like — it’s like a really beautiful thing, and it makes me happy."

While he didn't explicitly say outright that he would not take on a Harry Potter role, his comments have certainly cast doubt on him playing Sirius Black in a future project.

HBO Max's Harry Potter series is set to be released in 2027. Picture: HBO Max

Ben's comments arrive as actors who have recently taken roles in the new HBO Max series and the new audiobook series have been slammed on social media.

Disappointed LGBTQ+ fans are questioning why certain actors who have previously shown support for the LGBTQ+ community have taken a role linked to someone who has shared anti-trans comments.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Michelle Gomez, who is set to voice Professor McGonagall in the new audiobooks, recently issued a statement reading: "To my LGBTQ+ fans, and especially the trans community: I want to speak directly to the concerns that have been raised about my involvement in this project.

"I hear you, and I understand why this is painful for many. I want to be clear that I stand with trans people, and I support trans rights – fully and without hesitation.“

"When I accepted this role, I did so as someone who has always loved the stories and what they meant to so many – especially those who found comfort and identity in that world."

"I now understand more clearly how deeply complicated and hurtful this association can feel, and I take that seriously. Being an ally means listening even when it’s uncomfortable and taking accountability where it’s needed. I’m committed to doing both.”

