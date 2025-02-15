Here’s where to watch real life Belle Gibson’s 60 Minutes interview from Apple Cider Vinegar

15 February 2025, 22:18

Where and how to watch the real Belle Gibson interview recreated in Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar
Where and how to watch the real Belle Gibson interview recreated in Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar. Picture: Netflix, 60 Minutes Australia via YouTube
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar recreates Belle Gibson's infamous 60 Minutes Australia interview. Here's where to watch the real one online.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Despite being billed as a "true-ish story, based on a lie", Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar doesn't shy away from recreating parts of Belle Gibson's infamous 60 Minutes Australia interview word-for-word.

The drama series, which is inspired by Belle's fraudulent claims that she cured her terminal brain cancer using natural remedies, includes both fact and fiction. Some parts have been completely fabricated and some have been dramatised, while others play out almost exactly as they did in real life.

Milla Blake, for example? She's not a real person. Belle Gibson's interview where she's wearing that pink turtleneck sweater, though? That's a very real thing that happened.

If you've now finished watching Apple Cider Vinegar and have immediately run to Google to find out what happened in real life, here's where you can find the real interview where Belle is confronted by her lies.

Can you watch Belle Gibson's real interview on YouTube?

Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar recreates parts of Belle Gibson's real 60 Minutes interview word-for-word
Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar recreates parts of Belle Gibson's real 60 Minutes interview word-for-word. Picture: 60 Minutes Australia via YouTube, Netflix

Where to watch Belle Gibson's real 60 Minutes interview

The full 60 Minutes interview with Belle Gibson, titled Confronting Belle Gibson - the health advocate who faked cancer, is available to watch on YouTube here.

In the final episode of Apple Cider Vinegar, Kaitlyn Dever recreates parts of Belle's real life interview word-for-word.

The exact part of the interview when Belle says, "Nobody wants to live with the fear of a terminal illness or dying," before being challenged further by journalist Tara Brown, can be seen at 22:17 in the YouTube video.

Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar shows Belle Gibson lies being uncovered in the media
Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar shows Belle Gibson lies being uncovered in the media. Picture: Netflix

Was Belle Gibson actually paid for her interview with 60 Minutes?

In the Netflix series, Belle is paid $75,000 for her in-depth sit down interview that takes place in Beverly Hills. Initially, she's paid a deposit of $32,500 but then asks for the full amount to be paid before she does the interview, or she'll call it off.

In real life, the real Belle was also paid $75,000 for the exclusive interview with Tara Brown, according to court documents filed by Consumer Affairs Victoria, per The Guardian.

What does Belle Gibson say in the real 60 Minutes interview?

During the interview, Belle was pressed on the false claims she made on social media and in her book, The Whole Pantry. She was also urged by journalist Tara Brown to ”just be honest” with her answers.

However, Belle failed to give straightforward responses. She failed to confirm her real age, skirting around the question despite Tara presenting her with facts.

Belle’s birth records showed that she was 23 at the time the interview was conducted but she responded to the question saying: “I’ve always been raised as being currently a 26-year-old.”

Tara replied: “This is a really, really simple question. How old are you?” Belle continued: “That’s probably a question we’ll have to keep digging for.”

On top of that, she also said she believed she had been “lied to” about the fact that she did not have cancer. The programme confirmed that she underwent a brain scan in 2011 which revealed she had a healthy brain. However, she did not come clean about it after receiving those results.

She also claimed that she was planning to reveal to her followers that she had never been sick in the first place, but the media got there first.

When Tara told Belle that some people wanted her to go to jail for her fraudulent and dangerous claims, Belle replied: “I was not an expert in anyone else’s health.”

