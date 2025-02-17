What happened to Belle Gibson and Clive Rothwell and are they still together?

17 February 2025, 16:17

Where is Clive Rothwell now? Belle Gibson's boyfriend is featured heavily in the Netflix series
Where is Clive Rothwell now? Belle Gibson's boyfriend is featured heavily in the Netflix series. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar depicts Belle Gibson and boyfriend Clive as a romantic couple, but was that true in real life? Are they still together?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar is a "true-ish story, based on a lie" with a mix of real and fictional characters (like Milla Blake) and storylines scattered throughout the series.

The limited series, which is based on Australian wellness influencer Belle Gibson who falsely claimed to have cured terminal brain cancer using natural remedies, features a character named Clive Rothwell (played by Ashley Zukerman) who, in real life, is Belle's partner.

In the show, Clive meets Belle in 2010 and the two start a relationship. Clive becomes a step-father to Belle's young son and stays with Belle when her lies are exposed in the Australian press.

But what actually happened in real life? Where is he now and is he still with Belle? Here's everything that we know about Clive Rothwell and his relationship with Belle Gibson in 2025.

What happened to Belle Gibson and Clive from Apple Cider Vinegar?

What happened to Belle Gibson and Clive from Apple Cider Vinegar?
What happened to Belle Gibson and Clive from Apple Cider Vinegar? Picture: Netflix

Were Belle Gibson and Clive Rothwell a couple in real life?

Over the years, the real life Belle has been fairly tight-lipped about the true nature of her relationship with Clive.

The Netflix series depicts Belle and Clive as a couple, and Clive as a father figure to her son. In the show, they also experience the devastating loss of a child following a miscarriage, which is something that the real life Belle and Clive also went through.

In a 2015 interview with The Weekly, Belle publicly denied claims that she lied about that and refused to talk about it.

However, during her trial in 2019, Belle told the court that she had Clive did not share a romantic relationship, referring to him as a "friend".

During the hearing, Belle also claimed that she knew very little about Clive and what he did for a living.

Were Belle Gibson and Clive Rothwell a couple in real life?
Were Belle Gibson and Clive Rothwell a couple in real life? Picture: Netflix

In a January 2024 interview with Woman’s Day, former friend Chanelle McAuliffe (who inspired Aisha Dee’s character in the series) referred to Clive as Belle’s “partner”.

Chanelle also gave an brief insight into Clive's relationship with Belle's son.

Recalling the moment she confronted Belle about her lies, Chanelle says she urged Clive to tell her the truth, to which he apparently replied: "'I need to protect that little boy. She’s not sick and she’ll try to destroy anyone that exposes her.'"

Where is the real Clive Rothwell from Apple Cider Vinegar now?
Where is the real Clive Rothwell from Apple Cider Vinegar now? Picture: Netflix

Are Belle Gibson and Clive Rothwell still together in 2025?

While there’s no confirmation, it appears as though Belle and Clive might no longer be together – in any capacity.

Photos of Clive with another woman were published in 2023, sparking rumours that he was no longer linked to Belle.

Much like the TV show, Clive reportedly stayed with Belle until at least 2019. In 2019, it was reported that Belle and Clive were still living together and that he funded a month-long trip for Belle and her son to go to Africa as well as her living expenses.

In her 2015 interview, Belle shared Clive’s reaction to her lies being exposed, she told Woman's Day that he was "supportive, but obviously devastated”.

"He's been very stern, along the lines of, 'I just want you to acknowledge where you've f**ked up and not try and smooth over that,'" she added.

In the Netflix series, Clive stays with Belle throughout her scandal
In the Netflix series, Clive stays with Belle throughout her scandal. Picture: Netflix

Where is Clive Rothwell now?

According to reports from Australian media, Clive has kept a low profile since Belle’s scandal broke. He also hasn't publicly spoken out since the release of Apple Cider Vinegar on Netflix either. He's said to have repeatedly declined media requests for interviews, too.

It's also been reported that he has since moved into a new home on a different side of town to Belle.

