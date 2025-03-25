Bella Ramsey says they were "properly in love" filming The Last of Us season 2

25 March 2025, 17:39

Bella Ramsey says they were "properly in love" filming The Last of Us season 2
Bella Ramsey says they were "properly in love" filming The Last of Us season 2. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, HBO
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Bella Ramsey's comments come after they've been linked to Nashville star Maisy Stella.

Bella Ramsey has opened up about their love life and revealed they were in love while filming The Last of Us season 2.

Ever since Bella Ramsey first rose to fame, they've been candid about their personal life. Shortly after the first season of The Last of Us premiered, Bella came out as non-binary. They later told British Vogue: "Being called ‘they’ is the most truthful thing for me.” As for their sexuality, they said: "I’m not 100 per cent straight. I’m a little bit wavy."

Now, the 21-year-old has confirmed that they're currently in a relationship after being linked to actress Maisy Stella.

Bella Ramsey encourages their fans to go to London Trans Pride

In a new interview with British Vogue, Bella discussed filming The Last of Us season 2 and explained that they were "properly in love" at the time. They added: "Experiencing that while I was filming the show was really special.”

Bella hasn't specified who they're in a relationship with but fans believe that they're dating Maisy Stella. Like Bella, Maisy is 21. She is most famous for playing Daphne in Nashville and acting with Aubrey Plaza in My Old Ass.

Back in September 2024, Stella took to Instagram to wish Bella a happy birthday and she shared a photo of Bella hugging her and kissing her on the cheek.

Alongside the viral post, Stella wrote: "Beautiful beautiful beautiful happy birthday the coolest comfiest most wonderful human imaginable."

Is Bella Ramsey dating Maisy Stella?
Is Bella Ramsey dating Maisy Stella? Picture: @maisystella via Instagram

Elsewhere, Bella explained how being diagnosed with autism helped them understand their gender and sexuality. The star said: "The label of being autistic has been so helpful to me because that’s helped me to understand myself."

They added: "Gender and sexuality-wise, labels do not feel comfy for me in any capacity, because I feel like I’m putting myself into a box. I feel trapped.”

