Who is Bella Ramsey? Age, career, net worth and where they're from

Who is Bella Ramsey? Everything you need to know about the Game of Thrones star. Picture: BBC/Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's everything you need to know about 'The Last of Us' and 'Game of Thrones' actor Bella Ramsey including their age, net worth and more.

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The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey is one of twenty one stars appearing on The Celebrity Traitors series 2. They've swapped Hollywood for the round table, but where else do you know them from?

At just 23 years old, Bella already has an extensive list of credits from Game of Thrones to Catherine Called Birdy. And now, starring alongside the likes of Maya Jama and Sebastian Croft, Bella will be using their best acting skills to take on the ultimate game of deception.

So, as we watch them on our screens every Thursday and Friday, here's everything else you need to know about the actor.

Who is Bella Ramsey from The Celebrity Traitors?

Bella Ramsey is on Celebrity Traitors 2026. Picture: Getty

How old is Bella Ramsey?

Born in 2003, Bella is 23 years old.

Where is Bella Ramsey from?

Bella was born in Nottingham and raised in Leicestershire.

What is Bella Ramsey's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bella has an estimated net worth of $2million (£1.5million).

What are Bella Ramsey's pronouns?

Bella is non-binary and goes by they/them binary. However, speaking in The Guardian, Bella explained that they're relaxed about pronouns, saying: "Like, people will see me and they’re going to go ‘she’ because, of course, I would.

"I accidentally misgender people. It’s a thing that even I have to learn. There’s a misconception that if you get someone’s pronouns wrong, they’re going to be offended and it’s a big thing.

"It’s just not a big deal as long as you’re respectful, and I think if somebody does correct you, then you respect that and you try your best. And so I’m pretty chill about it."

Bella Ramsey stars alongside Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us. Picture: Alamy

What films and TV shows has Bella Ramsey been in?

In 2023, Bella experienced their major career breakthrough staring as Ellie in the HBO drama The Last of Us alongside Pedro Pascal.

Before The Last of Us, Bella made their professional debut at age 11 as young noblewoman Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones.

Other projects that Bella has starred in include the likes of Villain, The Sheep Detective and many more.

Bella Ramsey films:

Elefthería

Two for Joy

Holmes & Watson

Princess Emmy

Judy

Nancy

Zero

On the Beaches

Turtle Journey

3 Minutes of Silence

Resistance

Requiem

Catherine Called Birdy

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Villain

Matilda and the Brave Escape

More Flames

The Correction Unit

Sunny Dancer

The Sheep Detectives

The Liberation

Bella Ramsey TV shows:

Game of Thrones

The Worst Witch

Requiem

Hilda

Shepherd's Delight

His Dark Materials

Summer Camp Island

Hilda and the Mountain King

Becoming Elizabeth

Time

The Last of Us

The Celebrity Traitors

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