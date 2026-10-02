Who is Bella Ramsey? Age, career, net worth and where they're from

On Air Now
The Capital Weekender with Tom Watts 10pm - 1am
2 October 2026, 20:45
Here's everything you need to know about 'The Last of Us' and 'Game of Thrones' actor Bella Ramsey including their age, net worth and more.
The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey is one of twenty one stars appearing on The Celebrity Traitors series 2. They've swapped Hollywood for the round table, but where else do you know them from?
At just 23 years old, Bella already has an extensive list of credits from Game of Thrones to Catherine Called Birdy. And now, starring alongside the likes of Maya Jama and Sebastian Croft, Bella will be using their best acting skills to take on the ultimate game of deception.
So, as we watch them on our screens every Thursday and Friday, here's everything else you need to know about the actor.
Born in 2003, Bella is 23 years old.
Bella was born in Nottingham and raised in Leicestershire.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bella has an estimated net worth of $2million (£1.5million).
Bella is non-binary and goes by they/them binary. However, speaking in The Guardian, Bella explained that they're relaxed about pronouns, saying: "Like, people will see me and they’re going to go ‘she’ because, of course, I would.
"I accidentally misgender people. It’s a thing that even I have to learn. There’s a misconception that if you get someone’s pronouns wrong, they’re going to be offended and it’s a big thing.
"It’s just not a big deal as long as you’re respectful, and I think if somebody does correct you, then you respect that and you try your best. And so I’m pretty chill about it."
In 2023, Bella experienced their major career breakthrough staring as Ellie in the HBO drama The Last of Us alongside Pedro Pascal.
Before The Last of Us, Bella made their professional debut at age 11 as young noblewoman Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones.
Other projects that Bella has starred in include the likes of Villain, The Sheep Detective and many more.
Bella Ramsey films:
Bella Ramsey TV shows: