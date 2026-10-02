Who is Bella Ramsey? Age, career, net worth and where they're from

2 October 2026, 20:45

Who is Bella Ramsey? Everything you need to know about the Game of Thrones star
Who is Bella Ramsey? Everything you need to know about the Game of Thrones star. Picture: BBC/Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's everything you need to know about 'The Last of Us' and 'Game of Thrones' actor Bella Ramsey including their age, net worth and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey is one of twenty one stars appearing on The Celebrity Traitors series 2. They've swapped Hollywood for the round table, but where else do you know them from?

At just 23 years old, Bella already has an extensive list of credits from Game of Thrones to Catherine Called Birdy. And now, starring alongside the likes of Maya Jama and Sebastian Croft, Bella will be using their best acting skills to take on the ultimate game of deception.

So, as we watch them on our screens every Thursday and Friday, here's everything else you need to know about the actor.

Who is Bella Ramsey from The Celebrity Traitors?

Bella Ramsey is on Celebrity Traitors 2026
Bella Ramsey is on Celebrity Traitors 2026. Picture: Getty

How old is Bella Ramsey?

Born in 2003, Bella is 23 years old.

Where is Bella Ramsey from?

Bella was born in Nottingham and raised in Leicestershire.

What is Bella Ramsey's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bella has an estimated net worth of $2million (£1.5million).

What are Bella Ramsey's pronouns?

Bella is non-binary and goes by they/them binary. However, speaking in The Guardian, Bella explained that they're relaxed about pronouns, saying: "Like, people will see me and they’re going to go ‘she’ because, of course, I would.

"I accidentally misgender people. It’s a thing that even I have to learn. There’s a misconception that if you get someone’s pronouns wrong, they’re going to be offended and it’s a big thing.

"It’s just not a big deal as long as you’re respectful, and I think if somebody does correct you, then you respect that and you try your best. And so I’m pretty chill about it."

Bella Ramsey stars alongside Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us
Bella Ramsey stars alongside Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us. Picture: Alamy

What films and TV shows has Bella Ramsey been in?

In 2023, Bella experienced their major career breakthrough staring as Ellie in the HBO drama The Last of Us alongside Pedro Pascal.

Before The Last of Us, Bella made their professional debut at age 11 as young noblewoman Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones.

Other projects that Bella has starred in include the likes of Villain, The Sheep Detective and many more.

Bella Ramsey films:

  • Elefthería
  • Two for Joy
  • Holmes & Watson
  • Princess Emmy
  • Judy
  • Nancy
  • Zero
  • On the Beaches
  • Turtle Journey
  • 3 Minutes of Silence
  • Resistance
  • Requiem
  • Catherine Called Birdy
  • Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
  • Villain
  • Matilda and the Brave Escape
  • More Flames
  • The Correction Unit
  • Sunny Dancer
  • The Sheep Detectives
  • The Liberation

Bella Ramsey TV shows:

  • Game of Thrones
  • The Worst Witch
  • Requiem
  • Hilda
  • Shepherd's Delight
  • His Dark Materials
  • Summer Camp Island
  • Hilda and the Mountain King
  • Becoming Elizabeth
  • Time
  • The Last of Us
  • The Celebrity Traitors

Read more reality TV news here:

Listen to Capital ad-free with Capital Plus, plus weekly competition entries, 15% off merch and more. Start your free trial on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Romesh Ranganathan's Celebrity Traitors promo image and pictured on a red carpet.

Romesh Ranganathan opens up about life-changing eye condition

Cach from Love Island's age, job, height, where he's from and more

Who is Cach Mercer? Age, height, dancing career & Love Island journey

Love Island

Noah Kahan Draw You Out lyrics meaning and Hunger Games references explained

Noah Kahan explains the Hunger Games references in his Draw You Out lyrics

Myha'la Herrold Celebrity Traitors promo image and pictured on a red carpet.

Who is Myha'la? Age, acting roles and more about the Industry actor

Sebastian Croft Celebrity Traitors promo image and pictured posing.

Who is Sebastian Croft? Age, acting roles and more about the Heartstopper actor

King Kenny Celebrity Traitors promo image and pictured smiling.

Who is King Kenny? Age, real name, Beta Squad and boxing career

Why is Taissa Farmiga not in American Horror Story season 13?

Ryan Murphy explains why Taissa Farmiga will not be in American Horror Story 13

Love Island's Jasmine, Kavan, Simba, Angelista, Lorenzo, Julia, Ellie and Finley

Which Love Island 2026 couples are still together? Series 13 relationship updates

Love Island

Love Island's Mica Harris and Samraj Toor in the villa and pictured at the reunion party.

Are Love Island's Mica and Samraj still together?

Love Island

Adults star Jack Innanen reveals why he pulled out of Heated Rivalry season 2

Adults star Jack Innanen explains why he pulled out of Heated Rivalry season 2

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Off Campus

Bridgerton

Wednesday

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Zara Larsson

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits