Avengers: Endgame: Who Is The First Openly Gay Character In The MCU?

Avengers: Endgame has included the MCU's first openly gay character. Picture: Facebook

Avengers: Endgame directors have sought to represent the LGBTQ+ community by including the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first openly gay character.

Fans have flocked to the cinema to see the MCU's latest entry, Avengers: Endgame - whether it be to see who survived Thanos' snap, or to see what the mysterious post-credits noise was.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo thought to include the saga's first LGBTQ+ character in the franchise, and after it was announced, many fans questioned if any of the superheroes were openly gay.

WARNING: There will be spoilers ahead.

After Thanos' snap in Infinity War, half of the universe's population was wiped out, which led Captain America to host support groups. At this point, Joe Russo decided on giving himself a cameo as one of the attendees of the meeting.

During his counselling, Joe's character speaks about going on a date with someone who he frequently refers to as "he".

Both Joe and Anthony wanted to represent the community in this movie, telling Deadline "Representation is really important. It was important to us as we did four of these films, we wanted a gay character somewhere in them.

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner star in Avengers: Endgame. Picture: Getty

"The fact that the character is gay will get attention but it isn’t where the scene started," continued Joe Russo.

Some fans, however, were not happy about the character, claiming that it wasn't enough representation during the three-hour-long epic. Others were disappointed at Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, who many believed to be in a relationship Maria Rambeau, played by Lashana Lynch.