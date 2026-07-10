Ariana Grande drops out of American Horror Story season 13

Ariana Grande will not be in AHS season 13. Picture: Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media

By Katie Louise Smith

Ariana Grande will not be joining the Coven for season 13.

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When American Horror Story season 13 returns in September, fans will sadly not be seeing one previous announced cast member... Ariana Grande will no longer be part of the season.

Last year, Ryan Murphy announced the cast for AHS season 13 and, in amongst the returning icons from Coven, Murder House, Hotel and Apocalypse (to name a few!), Ariana was listed as one of the series newcomers and was set to reunite with Murphy for the first time since her role as Chanel #2 in Scream Queens.

But sadly, her AHS debut is no longer on the cards as she's had to pull out of the series due to scheduling conflicts.

Ariana Grande will no longer be part of American Horror Story season 13. Picture: Getty

Yep, Ariana was announced as part of the American Horror Story season 13 cast alongside the likes of Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates and a handful of other staple AHS actors.

Filming is currently underway, with some of the cast spotted on the streets of NYC back in the all-black 'fits as our beloved Coven characters.

According to Deadline, Ariana will no longer be able to appear in the show "due to conflicts with timing changes to the production dates of the horror series and with her Eternal Sunshine Tour happening simultaneously."

Ariana's current tour schedule is jam packed with dates in New York City, Boston, Montreal and Chicago throughout July and early August before she heads to London to play 10 shows at The O2 for the rest of the month.

AHS season 13 will bring back the Coven with Emma Roberts, Frances Conroy, Gabourey Sidibe, Sarah Paulson, Leslie Grossman, Avantika and Alex Consani. Picture: Getty

Deadline also reports that Ariana didn't shoot any scenes for the upcoming season, and it's currently unclear what character she was set to play.

With season 13 bringing back Sarah Paulson's Cordelia Goode and the witches of Miss Robichaux's Academy, many fans hoped that Ariana—fresh off playing another pretty legendary witch—would become part of the Coven.

We're sure we'll find out exactly who Ari might have played in the new season soon once promo starts.

AHS season 13 drops on Thursday September 24th.

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