Cynthia Erivo protects Ariana Grande from terrifying ‘Wicked: For Good’ fan altercation

13 November 2025, 14:59 | Updated: 13 November 2025, 15:15

Cynthia Erivo protects Ariana Grande from terrifying ‘Wicked: For Good’ fan interaction
Cynthia Erivo protects Ariana Grande from terrifying ‘Wicked: For Good’ fan interaction. Picture: Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Universal Pictures, @bellephai13 via TikTok
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

A fan charged at Ariana Grande on the yellow brick road carpet at the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A video of Cynthia Erivo protecting Ariana Grande from a fan at Singapore's Wicked: For Good premiere is going viral.

With Wicked: For Good set to premiere worldwide in cinemas next week (Nov 21), the cast are travelling all around the globe to promote the film. As it stands, there have been star-studded events in Brazil, Paris and London with the final premiere set to take place in New York City on November 17th.

Today (Nov 13), the Wicked: For Good cast appeared in Singapore but there was a terrifying fan altercation on the yellow brick road carpet. Someone charged at Ariana and Cynthia had to intervene to stop her from getting hurt.

Watch the final Wicked: For Good trailer

As soon as the incident happened, fan footage from the event went viral online. In the viral videos, Ariana can be seen walking the carpet with her co-stars Cynthia Ervio, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum. Suddenly, a man with long black hair then runs up to her and grabs her without her consent.

Ariana looks visibly shocked and Cynthia rushes to her defence. Not only does she pull the man away from Ariana but she keeps him away from her before security joined them and removed the man from the carpet.

Cynthia and Michelle can then be seen comforting Ariana in the wake of the altercation.

Reacting online, one fan tweeted: "i genuinely can’t comprehend thinking this scary behaviour is in anyway normal."

Another wrote: "jesus christ it’s even scarier from this angle."

As it stands, Ariana and Cynthia are yet to comment on the incident.

We'll update you if and when they do.

Read more Wicked news here:

WATCH: Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

The full list of Kings and Queens of the jungle

I'm A Celebrity winner's list in order - every King and Queen of the jungle so far

I'm A Celeb 2024 star Tulisa [left], Ant and Dec [right]

I'm A Celeb 2025 campmates made to "fight more" as bosses make game show "tougher"

Julia-Ruth looking confused and Joe taking a selfie.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth and Joe's matching tattoo and meaning revealed

Selling The OC is back for season 4 with a very different cast

Cast of Selling The OC has a huge shake up for season 4

Here's what time Maxton Hall season 2 episode 4 comes out

Here's what time Maxton Hall season 2 episode 4 comes out

'Glen Powell is an animal': Behind the scenes of The Running Man

EXCLUSIVE: 'Glen Powell is an animal' — Behind the scenes of The Running Man

Here's which MAFS UK couples are still together

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together? Who split revealed

Keye and Davide's MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Keye and Davide still together?

Rebecca and Bailey's MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Rebecca and Bailey still together?

Leisha and Reiss pictured separately in their MAFS promo images.

Are MAFS UK's Leisha and Reiss still together?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits