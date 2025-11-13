Cynthia Erivo protects Ariana Grande from terrifying ‘Wicked: For Good’ fan altercation

Cynthia Erivo protects Ariana Grande from terrifying ‘Wicked: For Good’ fan interaction. Picture: Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Universal Pictures, @bellephai13 via TikTok

By Sam Prance

A fan charged at Ariana Grande on the yellow brick road carpet at the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore.

A video of Cynthia Erivo protecting Ariana Grande from a fan at Singapore's Wicked: For Good premiere is going viral.

With Wicked: For Good set to premiere worldwide in cinemas next week (Nov 21), the cast are travelling all around the globe to promote the film. As it stands, there have been star-studded events in Brazil, Paris and London with the final premiere set to take place in New York City on November 17th.

Today (Nov 13), the Wicked: For Good cast appeared in Singapore but there was a terrifying fan altercation on the yellow brick road carpet. Someone charged at Ariana and Cynthia had to intervene to stop her from getting hurt.

As soon as the incident happened, fan footage from the event went viral online. In the viral videos, Ariana can be seen walking the carpet with her co-stars Cynthia Ervio, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum. Suddenly, a man with long black hair then runs up to her and grabs her without her consent.

Ariana looks visibly shocked and Cynthia rushes to her defence. Not only does she pull the man away from Ariana but she keeps him away from her before security joined them and removed the man from the carpet.

Cynthia and Michelle can then be seen comforting Ariana in the wake of the altercation.

Reacting online, one fan tweeted: "i genuinely can’t comprehend thinking this scary behaviour is in anyway normal."

Another wrote: "jesus christ it’s even scarier from this angle."

i genuinely can’t comprehend thinking this scary behaviour is in anyway normal https://t.co/WAvuUPCWsJ — t 🪽 (@jadescowboyy) November 13, 2025

and idgaf if he was a “fan” lol let’s not forget christina grimmie’s sh**ter was a fan as well.. jesus christ it’s even scarier from this angle pic.twitter.com/QTZNPv5thK https://t.co/dHeNKd5siC — AARON (@lidolmix) November 13, 2025

As it stands, Ariana and Cynthia are yet to comment on the incident.

We'll update you if and when they do.

