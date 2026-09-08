Ant and Dec announce new I'm A Celebrity spin-off with epic cast twist

Ant and Dec have just confirmed an exciting spin-off show for I'm A Celebrity set to launch next year. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

I’m A Celebrity... The Wild Frontier has been confirmed for 2027 with Ant and Dec taking celebrities to Canada for a whole new survival challenge.

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It's the time of year when we expect Ant and Dec to formerly announce the start date and cast for I'm A Celebrity but instead, they've confirmed a whole new spin-off show.

Announcing a whole new TV show coming in 2027, the poplar screen duo have disclosed I’m A Celebrity... The Wild Frontier - a survival challenge that celebrities will take on in the wilderness of Canada.

Revealing all on Instagram, Ant and Dec said: "This doesn’t look like the Jungle... Ant & Dec have been beavering away on a brand new show in Canada! I’m A Celebrity... The Wild Frontier launches in 2027, we can’t bear the wait!"

Taking on a similar format as their all stars spin-off, I'm A Celebrity...South Africa, they will film the series ahead of its launch and do a live final in London.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! The Wild Frontier is being pre-filmed in Canada with a live final in London. Picture: ITV

There's also an epic twist when it comes to the celebrity cast as Ant and Dec confirmed something they've never done on I'm a Celebrity before.

Dec said: "We are filming a brand new series from the I'm A Celebrity team, and it's called I’m A Celebrity... The Wild Frontier. It's a brand new show with an exciting new format. Loads of new trials and challenges and we cannot wait to bring it to you."

Revealing the twist, Ant added: "And the big twist is, to take part you have to enter as a pair, compete as a pair and leave as a pair. And those duos better be ready, because out here in the Canada wilderness danger lurks around every corner. One word. Bears."

And it took fans no time to start suggesting their favourite celebrity duos to take part with Love Island's Ciaran Davies and Shaq Muhammed, Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson and Mark Wright and Olly Murs all being put forward by their fans.

As of yet, no official launch date or cast have been confirmed.

However, I'm A Celebrity fans don't have long to wait until the original series returns to our screens.

With a predicted November 2026 start date, the cast rumours are in full swing with the likes of Big Brother's AJ Odudu, Paralympian and presenter Ade Adepitan, Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova and Mis-Teeq's Su-Elise Nash all being rumoured to head into the jungle.

A source told The Sun: "ITV go to great lengths to secure the line-up they think will best serve the audience. Final decisions will be made closer to November when the cast are due to fly out to Australia."

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