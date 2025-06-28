Will there be an American Squid Game? How season 3's ending sets up spin-off

Will there be an American Squid Game? Season 3's ending explained. Picture: Netflix, Getty

By Katie Louise Smith

The games aren't over yet... An American version of Squid Game is in the works. Here's everything we know about it so far. [Spoilers ahead!]

Squid Game season 3 might mark the end of the flagship Netflix series as we know it but it looks like the games will now move away from South Korea and continue in the United States. Yes, an American version of Squid Game is reportedly in the works.

Last year, it was reported that director David Fincher would be at the helm for the spin-off series. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk also confirmed to TheWrap: "Season 3 is not going to be the end of the ‘Squid Game’ universe."

If you've already seen Squid Game season 3's ending, you'll know that the groundwork has now been laid to take Squid Game to the United States. The final season ends with a very clear nod to the future of the show outside Korea.

With that ending, we now know some details about Squid Game USA (not the official title, tbh) – but what else has been revealed about the spin-off series and who from the original show could return? Here's what we know so far.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Squid Game season 3!

WARNING: Squid Game season 3 spoilers ahead! Picture: Netflix

Will there be an American version of Squid Game?

While Squid Game season 3's ending directly references a brand new version of the games being played in Los Angeles, a spin-off has not yet been confirmed by Netflix.

In the final scene, Hwang In-ho (the Front Man) is driving through LA when he sees two figures playing ddajki in an alleyway. As the camera focuses on the characters, we quickly come to discover that the suited figure (played by Cate Blanchett) is recruiting a player for the games.

In-ho (Lee Byung-hun) and Cate Blanchett's recruiter then briefly acknowledge each other before In-ho drives off.

Lee Jung-jae, who plays Seong Gi-hun, has already expressed his excitement over Fincher’s potential spin-off, telling Complex: “I'm looking forward to it so much, I can't wait to see it and I have high expectations."

Squid Game season 3's final scene shows the Front Man watching as an American recruiter plays ddakji with a potential player. Picture: Netflix

When does American Squid Game come out?

As it hasn't yet been confirmed, there's no release date for American Squid Game just yet.

That said, now that the spin-off has seemingly been set up in the main series, it's possible that it might not be long until we see it on our screens once it's been green lit.

Fans will likely get more information about the future of the franchise in a few months once the hype surrounding Squid Game season 3 has died down.

Cate Blanchett's cameo is still a pretty massive spoiler for those who haven't reached the end of the series so watch this space and keep your eyes peeled for more deets.

Squid Game 3 cast reveal what they took from the set!

Who will be in the American Squid Game cast?

There is currently no casting news or even any rumours about who will appear in the potential American spin-off of Squid Game.

And despite the fact that Cate Blanchett plays the American recruiter in the main series, there's currently no confirmation that she will return in the future spin-off series either. It is possible though, as the recruiter is only briefly seen at the start of the season.

Explaining why he cast the icon as the American recruiter, Hwang told Tudum: "We thought having a woman as a recruiter would be more dramatic and intriguing. And as for why Cate Blanchett, she’s just the best, with unmatched charisma. Who doesn’t love her? So we were very happy to have her appear."

"We needed someone who could dominate the screen with just one or two words, which is exactly what she did," he continued. "If Gong Yoo is the Korean Recruiter, I thought she would be the perfect fit as the American Recruiter, bringing a short but gripping and impactful ending to the story."

The OG Squid Game series included several well known actors and K-pop idols but they were not widely known within western media. The US version may follow suit by casting a handful of famous faces alongside a whole bunch of exciting newcomers and unknowns.

We'll update this article as soon as we hear any casting news.

Will Cate Blanchett be in the American version of Squid Game? Picture: Netflix

What games will be in American Squid Game?

While the American recruiter may use the same game of ddakji to lure people into the games, it's likely that the games within the American version of the competition will be completely different.

There are several American variations of the games we've already seen in Squid Game but let's face it... it would be boring to watch a repeat of a game we've already seen played out in the OG series, right?

An American version of Squid Game could see players play Tag, Freeze Tag, The Floor is Lava, Dodgeball, Capture the Flag, Marco Polo, Red Rover... There's several options that could make for an absolutely brutal US games.

Gi-hun's death marked the end of the games in Korea, but they will continue in the US. Picture: Netflix

Is there a trailer for American Squid Game yet?

There's no trailer just yet but if you want your first glimpse of what the US version of Squid Game might look like, just watch the very last scene of Squid Game season 3!

Read more about Squid Game here:

