American Horror Story season 13's episode length is the shortest so far

American Horror Story season 13's episode length is the shortest so far. Picture: FX

By Sam Prance

American Horror Story season 13 will consist of thirteen 30-minute episodes.

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The first trailer for American Horror Story season 13 has been released and new episode details have been revealed.

Surprise b----! Ever since Ryan Murphy revealed that fan favourite AHS stars including Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett and Emma Roberts would be returning American Horror Story for season 13, fans have been desperate to see the new instalment of the show. Now, we're just weeks away from the series returning.

American Horror Story season 13 will debut on September 24th, 2026 but we now have a first look at the episodes.

Watch the American Horror Story Installment 13 trailer

What is the American Horror Story season 13 theme?

Today (August 13th), FX released and official teaser trailer for AHS 13. In the video, fans can see the return of multiple iconic characters. The one minute and 19 seconds long video includes glimpses of Twisty the clown from Freak Show, Kai Anderson from Cult, Constance Langdon from Murder House, Marie Leaveau from Coven and many more.

Speaking to Variety, Ryan Murphy confirmed that the new season will be an Avengers-style mashup of past seasons. He said: “I know which [seasons] the fans liked the most. They love ‘Murder House’, ‘Asylum,’ ‘Coven,’ ‘Freak Show,’ and they loved ‘Cult'."

He added: "Some of the actors will be playing two characters from two different seasons in the same scene. Evan was, at one point, playing two different characters and talking to himself."

The official title for the season is American Horror Story: 13.

How long will American Horror Story season 13 episodes be?

Variety also confirmed that American Horror Story season 13 episodes will be shorter than previous seasons. In the past, episodes have usually ranged between 43 and 45 minutes with some one-offs even lasting up to 73 minutes.

In comparison, American Horror Story season 13 episodes will be just 30 minutes long. This is the shortest AHS episodes have been. However, for the first time since Freak Show, there will be thirteen episodes of AHS 13.

How long will American Horror Story season 13 episodes be? Picture: FX

When does American Horror Story season 13 come out?

The first three episodes of American Horror Story season 13 will debut on FX in the US on Thursday, September 24th at 9PM (ET) and 6PM (PT). Three episodes will air the following week on October 1st and then two episodes will air each week until the finale on October 29th.

Who is in the American Horror Story season 13 cast?

As well as Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett and Emma Roberts. Fans will see the return of actors like Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman and Frances Conroy.

Read more about American Horror Story here:

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