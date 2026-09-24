Here's exactly what time American Horror Story comes out

24 September 2026, 12:21

American Horror Story release time and when the next episode comes out
American Horror Story release time and when the next episode comes out. Picture: FX via YouTube
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

American Horror Story season 13 will be released on September 24th on FX, Hulu and Disney+. Here's what time it comes out in your country.

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We are SO back! American Horror Story season 13 is finally here but what time does it come out on FX, Hulu and Disney+?

ICYMI, AHS season 13 will be an All Stars season. Ryan Murphy has brought back several AHS icons and has created a new season that merges past seasons together. Characters from Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Cult and Apocalypse will come together under the roof of the mysterious The Apollyon apartment building.

Jessica Lange also returns to the cast, alongside Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett and more.

American Horror Story: 13's release schedule is a little different than previous seasons and episodes will drop at different times for different regions. Here's everything you need to know about when the next episode of American Horror Story comes out.

What time does American Horror Story season 13 come out?

Jessica Lange returns in AHS 13 as all four of her iconic characters
Jessica Lange returns in AHS 13 as all four of her iconic characters. Picture: FX via YouTube

American Horror Story 13 release time: Here's what time AHS 13 comes out

The three episodes of American Horror Story season 13 will be released on Thursday 24th September in the US, beginning at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT on FX. It will also stream on Hulu on Disney+ at the same time it airs on FX in the US.

In you're in the UK, you'll just need to wait a few hours until it is released on Disney+ on Friday 25th September around 8 AM BST.

American Horror Story 13's cast includes Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe and more
American Horror Story 13's cast includes Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe and more. Picture: Getty

AHS season 13 episodes: How many episodes are there?

Fittingly, there will be 13 episodes of American Horror Story season 13 and while that's more than usual, there's somewhat of a catch... the episodes will be shorter.

Per Variety, each episode will be around 30 minutes instead of the average 40-43 minutes that fans are used to. Some finale episodes and special crossover episodes are even longer than that.

AHS season 13 release schedule: When is the next episode?

American Horror Story season 13 will run from September 24th to October 29th and episodes will be released in batches.

  1. Episode 1: '13' - September 24th (US) / September 25th (UK)
  2. Episode 2: '1:13 AM' - September 24th (US) / September 25th (UK)
  3. Episode 3: 'Rauhnacht' - September 24th (US) / September 25th (UK)
  4. Episode 4 - 'Is That All There Is?' - October 1st (US) / October 2nd (UK)
  5. Episode 5 - 'Date Night' - October 1st (US) / October 2nd (UK)
  6. Episode 6 - 'The Return of Devil's Night' - October 1st (US) / October 2nd (UK)
  7. Episode 7 - 'The Baddest Witch of Them All' - October 8th (US) / October 9th(US)
  8. Episode 8 - 'Hell No' - October 8th (US) / October 9th (US)
  9. Episode 9 - 'The Devil Is in the Details' - October 15th (US) / October 16th (UK)
  10. Episode 10 - 'The Prodigal Son' - October 15th (US) / October 16th (UK)
  11. Episode 11 - TBA - October 22nd (US) / October 23rd (UK)
  12. Episode 12 - TBA - October 22nd (US) / October 23rd (UK)
  13. Episode 13 - TBA - October 29th (US) / October 30th (UK)
Evan Peters plays Cult's Kai Anderson, Murder House's Tate and Hotel's James March in AHS 13
Evan Peters plays Cult's Kai Anderson, Murder House's Tate and Hotel's James March in AHS 13. Picture: FX via YouTube

Who is in the American Horror Story season 13 cast?

While there may still several surprises to come in the new season, the confirmed cast for American Horror Story season 13 so far includes:

  • Sarah Paulson
  • Evan Peters
  • Jessica Lange
  • Angela Bassett
  • Kathy Bates
  • Frances Conroy
  • Emma Roberts
  • Billie Lourd
  • Gabourey Sidibe
  • Leslie Grossman
  • Jamie Brewer
  • Avantika
  • Alex Consani
  • Paul Anthony Kelly
  • Joey Pollari
  • Madelaine Petsch
  • John Carroll Lynch
  • Mena Suvari
  • Cara Delevingne
  • John Waters
Sarah Paulson's Cordelia Goode will play a major part in AHS 13
Sarah Paulson's Cordelia Goode will play a major part in AHS 13. Picture: FX via YouTube

Read more about American Horror Story here:

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