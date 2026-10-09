Sarah Paulson explains why Lana Winters will not return in American Horror Story 13

Sarah Paulson explains why Evan Peters is the reason she's not returning as Lana Winters in AHS 13. Picture: John Nacion/FX via Getty Images, FX via Alamy

By Capital Buzz

"No Lana Winters for me!" And it's all because of Evan Peters.

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American Horror Story fans, we now have an explanation as to why Sarah Paulson's Lana Winters is not one of the returning characters in season 13.

The Asylum character is one of the most beloved characters in the entire American Horror Story universe, and Sarah's favourite character she's played on the show so far.

Sarah played an older version of Lana in Roanoke, and the character was mentioned again in Cult but the chance for Sarah to reprise her on-screen again was halted thanks to co-star Evan Peters.

Sarah has now explained why Evan was the blocker when it came to bringing the character to life on screen again.

Read more: Ryan Murphy explains why Taissa Farmiga will not be in American Horror Story 13

Why is Lana Winters not in American Horror Story season 13?

Sarah Paulson is not returning as Lana Winters in American Horror Story because of Evan Peters. Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA/Alamy

If you're one of the few AHS fans who is not currently watching the new season, here's what you need to know... Season 13 features several past characters including Constance, Tate and Addie Langdon, Kai and Winter Anderson, the Coven witches, James March, Elsa Mars and more.

Sarah brings five of her past characters (Cordelia, Hypdermic Sally, Venable, Mamie Eisenhower, TB Karen) to life again but Lana, for some reason, is not one of them. And neither is Evan's character Kit Walker.

Speaking on a panel at PaleyFest, Sarah explained why: "One of the writers came around was like, 'Well, what do you wanna–?' I wanna be Lana! And Evan was like, 'Oh god, don't make me learn to do [Kit's] accent again!' And I was like, 'I'll kill ya dead!'"

"Yeah, so that got squashed right away. No Lana Winters for me!"

Sarah Paulson's last appearance as Lana Winters was in 2016's American Horror Story Roanoke. Picture: FX

As for Evan himself? He's returned as three characters so far: Tate Langdon, James March and Kai Anderson.

Ryan Murphy previously teased that he'd be returning as five of his past characters but we're yet to see the other two.

Jessica Lange is also set to reprise her role as Asylum's Sister Jude so the loss of Lana Winters is even more upsetting.

Read more about American Horror Story here:

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