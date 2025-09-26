Alice in Borderland season 4 release date, cast, plot and what happens next

Alice in Border season 4 release date, cast, plot and what happens next. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Will there be an Alice in Borderland season 4? Here's everything we know about the future of the Netflix series.

After a three year wait, Alice in Borderland season 3 is finally here. With only six episodes, it's the shortest season so far and after that cliffhanger ending, Netflix viewers are desperate for more. But will there be an Alice in Borderland season 4? Here's what we know...

Alice in Borderland season 3 picked up three years after season 2's ending, with Arisu and Usagi happily married and hoping to start a family. Their story feels like it comes to a close at the end of season 3, but there's a huge reveal in the final scenes that hints at much, much more to come.

Season 4, which has not yet been renewed, has the potential to expand the show even further. Here's everything that's been revealed so far, including the potential release date, who might return and what could happen.

Will there be an Alice in Borderland season 4?

Did Arisu and Usagi die in Alice in Borderland season 3? Picture: Netflix

When does Alice in Borderland season 4 come out?

There's currently no confirmation from Netflix that Alice in Borderland season 4 is officially happening so there is no way to know when it might return.

There was a lengthy (almost!) three-year gap between seasons 2 and 3 so if it does get renewed, here's hoping it doesn't take as long to land on our screens. If renewed, the show will likely not return until 2027 at the earliest.

Despite there being no confirmation just yet, director Shinsuke Sato has confirmed to RadioTimes.com that he's down to direct future seasons. “If you’re asking me whether I’d be interested or not, I would certainly say yes,” he said.

The final episode of season 3 leaves plenty of room open for the show to continue, and has even opened up the series to a potential American spin-off, much like Squid Game.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Alice in Borderland season 3's ending!

Arisu goes back into the Borderlands in season 3. Picture: Netflix

Who will be in the Alice in Borderland season 4 cast?

Alice in Borderland season 3 was another massively deadly season with only a handful of characters clearing the games and returning to the real world.

If the storyline involves them, Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) will no doubt return following their absolutely brutal second experience in Borderland.

Ann (Ayaka Miyoshi) may also return. She played a key part in getting Arisu back to the Borderlands to save Usagi in season 3, and could prove helpful again in season 4 depending on the storyline.

It's unclear if the likes of Chishiya (Nijiro Murakami), Kuina (Aya Asahina), Aguni (Sho Aoyagi) and Niragi (Dori Sakurada), who popped back up right at the end of season 3, will return.

And given that there's now a global threat of danger with earthquakes hitting the globe, there's potential for previous characters who have survived the Borderlands to end up back there too, as well as plenty of new characters.

Will Arisu and Usagi be in Alice in Borderland season 4? Picture: Netflix

What will happen in Alice in Borderland season 4?

Well, seeing as it hasn't been renewed and no information has been revealed about it yet, we don't know for sure! Season 3 also goes beyond the original manga source material but based on the end of season 3, we do have some clues...

In the final scenes of season 3, disaster strikes the planet with multiple earthquakes hitting a number of locations including Japan, parts of Europe, Indonesia, Chile and Los Angeles. And based on what the Watchman tells Arisu, it will be a global catastrophe.

"Soon this place will be flooded with many people," the Watchman says, hinting that millions of people could soon be facing death. "Something much much bigger than before, much bigger than that which brought you here."

On top of that, the final scene takes place in Los Angeles and reveals a waitress named Alice. Could the show be setting up an American spin-off? Or could season 4 explore how the US citizens deal with the the Borderlands as well as those in Japan?

Alice in Borderland season 4 teases a potential US spin-off. Picture: Netflix

While the cast don't know what to expect next, they've been sharing what they'd love to see happen. Tao Tsuchiya, who plays Usagi, shared a pretty twisted plot idea with RadioTimes.com involving Arisu and Usagi's child ending up in the Borderlands.

"I have a premise where the child will find themselves in Borderland and the parents have to go in and save them," she said. "The kids don’t understand the world at all but then the parents do."

"If it were a one-off show or film, then it would be us clearing the games by ourselves, without a child. But this is something that’s possible because it’s a show over a couple of seasons. We’d love for our own life experiences that come with our age to be projected into the story. I’m holding my hand out into the ether and hope one of the producers will be listening!”

Sounds pretty damn brutal! But we'll have to wait and see if the producers take her up on the idea. We'll update this article as soon as more information about Alice in Borderland season 4 has been revealed.

