Aimee Lou Wood gets rare SNL apology following "mean" teeth skit

Aimee Lou Wood calls out SNL for White Lotus parody sketch that made fun of her teeth. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Holland Rainwater/NBC via Getty Images

By Katie Louise Smith

"I don’t mind caricature - I understand that’s what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on."

The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood has called out Saturday Night Live over their "mean and unfunny" sketch that appeared to make fun of her teeth and appearance. SNL have since reached out to apologise for the sketch.

On Saturday (April 12), SNL aired a sketch called 'The White Potus', a parody of the HBO series, mocking Donald Trump, his family and his staff. The sketch also included a nod to Rick and Chelsea's dynamic from the show, with cast member Sarah Sherman playing an exaggerated version of Aimee's Chelsea complete with prosthetic teeth and British accent.

Reacting to the sketch on Instagram Stories, Aimee wrote: "I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo."

"Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple of weeks ago," she continued. "Yes, take the piss for sure – that's what the show is about – but must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?"

Aimee Lou Wood calls out SNL for "mean and unfunny" sketch making fun of her teeth. Picture: @aimeelouwood via Instagram

In a follow up, Aimee revealed that she's had "apologies from SNL". She also went on to explain why the sketch was so hurtful, and also defended cast member Sarah Sherman.

"The last thing I’ll say on the matter," Aimee continued. "I am not thin-skinned. I actually love being taken the p--- out of when it’s clever and in good spirits. But the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth not bad teeth."

"I don’t mind caricature - I understand that’s what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on."

She later added: “Actually one last thing. Not Sarah Sherman’s fault. Not hating on her, hating on the concept."

The White Potus pic.twitter.com/PhOlMPx02y — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 13, 2025

SNL's actual apology has not been shared, so it appears as though someone reached out directly to Aimee and apologised privately.

All of this comes just weeks after Aimee opened up about doubting her own talent after being told by a producer that The White Lotus creator Mike White fought HBO to have her cast in the show.

She shared that the comment made her feel like she wasn't 'attractive' enough for HBO. "It was honestly from the nicest place, but my little head goes: 'HBO didn’t want me. And I know why HBO didn’t want me, it’s because I'm ugly. Mike had to say ‘Please let me have the ugly girl!’” Aimee told GQ Hype. "That was the thing that was in my head."

Aimee Lou Wood has received an apology from SNL after her teeth were made fun of in a sketch. Picture: Alamy

