Adults actor Jack Innanen addresses Paul Baker "queerbaiting" accusations

6 October 2026, 17:33 | Updated: 6 October 2026, 17:39

Adults actor Jack Innanen addresses Paul Baker "queerbaiting" accusations
Adults actor Jack Innanen addresses Paul Baker "queerbaiting" accusations. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb, FX
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Is Paul Baker gay, bisexual or sexually fluid? Here's what Jack Innanen has said about accusations of queerbaiting.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adults' Jack Innanen has responded to the discourse around whether or not he is queerbaiting by playing Paul Baker.

As soon as Adults debuted on FX, fans immediately became obsessed with Jack Innanen's portrayal of Paul Baker. In the show, Paul Baker is introduced as Issa's sweet, sexually-fluid boyfriend and quickly becomes a core part of her friendship group. However, Paul and Issa's housemate Anton soon develop unresolved feelings for each other.

Now, Jack Innanen has opened up about playing a sexually-fluid character and addressed queerbaiting accusations.

Jack Innanen and Owen Thiele in Adults season 2
Jack Innanen and Owen Thiele in Adults season 2. Picture: FX

When asked by Variety if he is "sensitive to charges of queerbaiting", Jack, who identifies as straight, said: "I think my understanding is that queerbaiting is when someone is falsely portraying themselves as queer. Paul Baker is pretty fluid to the core, and I think that that resonated with many people."

Jack added: "I knew that there was some critique in the beginning of the bi guy or fluid guy who’s in a heterosexual relationship, but the love triangle was so accepted and natural and true to the character. I think that there wasn’t much queerbait to him."

Adults season 2 ends with Paul Baker and Anton Evans together
Adults season 2 ends with Paul Baker and Anton Evans together. Picture: Alamy

As for how he feels about playing a sexually fluid character, Jack said: "I don’t think I felt much pressure, because it is so encapsulated in who the character is. I hadn’t experienced it until this season that people were coming up to me and saying that Paul Baker helped them learn about their own sexuality."

He ended by saying: "I’ve really felt — not pressure, but that there’s some type of representative responsibility here. I was just really glad that it could do that, and that it could be represented so well."

Read more TV & Film news here:

WATCH: Lili Reinhart Ranks ‘Riverdale’ Seasons & Talks BTS And ‘The Love Hypothesis’

Lili Reinhart Ranks ‘Riverdale’ Seasons & Talks BTS And ‘The Love Hypothesis’ | My Life In 20

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Big Brother winner Ali has spoken out on how Twinks is being treated on the show

Big Brother winner Ali says Twinks is being 'bullied' like she was on the show

Is Wednesday ending with season 3? Jenna Ortega's stunt double's deleted post explained

Is Wednesday ending with season 3? Jenna Ortega's stunt double's deleted post explained

When will Verity be on streaming? How to watch online

When will Verity be on streaming? How to watch online

Big Brother UK's Twink Burnett promo image and pictured during an interview.

Who is Big Brother UK's Twinks Burnett? Age, witch identity, real name and more

Here's everything you need to know about Big Brother UK's Catrin

Who is Big Brother UK's Catrin Richards? Age, job and where she's from

Love Island's Paige Thorne holding her baby boy and pictured during a video.

Love Island's Paige Thorne explains unique pronunciation of her baby boy’s name

Love Island

Big Brother UK 2026 cast promo image.

Big Brother 2026 cast in full: Ages and jobs of series 4 contestants

Big Brother Elsa Rae and Marcus John pictured with their baby Marley and on the show last year.

Big Brother UK couple welcome baby boy a year after meeting on the show

Big Brother UK's Omar and Twinks have divided viewers with "witch" debate

Big Brother UK's Twinks divides viewers by identifying as a "witch"

Love Island's Jasmine, Kavan, Simba, Angelista, Lorenzo, Julia, Ellie and Finley

Which Love Island 2026 couples are still together? Series 13 relationship updates

Love Island

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Off Campus

Bridgerton

Wednesday

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Zara Larsson

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits