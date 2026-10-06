Adults actor Jack Innanen addresses Paul Baker "queerbaiting" accusations

Adults actor Jack Innanen addresses Paul Baker "queerbaiting" accusations. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb, FX

By Sam Prance

Is Paul Baker gay, bisexual or sexually fluid? Here's what Jack Innanen has said about accusations of queerbaiting.

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Adults' Jack Innanen has responded to the discourse around whether or not he is queerbaiting by playing Paul Baker.

As soon as Adults debuted on FX, fans immediately became obsessed with Jack Innanen's portrayal of Paul Baker. In the show, Paul Baker is introduced as Issa's sweet, sexually-fluid boyfriend and quickly becomes a core part of her friendship group. However, Paul and Issa's housemate Anton soon develop unresolved feelings for each other.

Now, Jack Innanen has opened up about playing a sexually-fluid character and addressed queerbaiting accusations.

Read more: Adults star Jack Innanen explains why he pulled out of Heated Rivalry season 2

Jack Innanen and Owen Thiele in Adults season 2. Picture: FX

When asked by Variety if he is "sensitive to charges of queerbaiting", Jack, who identifies as straight, said: "I think my understanding is that queerbaiting is when someone is falsely portraying themselves as queer. Paul Baker is pretty fluid to the core, and I think that that resonated with many people."

Jack added: "I knew that there was some critique in the beginning of the bi guy or fluid guy who’s in a heterosexual relationship, but the love triangle was so accepted and natural and true to the character. I think that there wasn’t much queerbait to him."

Adults season 2 ends with Paul Baker and Anton Evans together. Picture: Alamy

As for how he feels about playing a sexually fluid character, Jack said: "I don’t think I felt much pressure, because it is so encapsulated in who the character is. I hadn’t experienced it until this season that people were coming up to me and saying that Paul Baker helped them learn about their own sexuality."

He ended by saying: "I’ve really felt — not pressure, but that there’s some type of representative responsibility here. I was just really glad that it could do that, and that it could be represented so well."

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