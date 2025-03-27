Adolescence co-creator explains why season 2 will never happen

Adolescence season 2 shut down by co-creator Jack Thorne. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Adolescence will not continue with Jamie's story, nor will it dive into Katie's tragic death. Here's why.

If you're hoping for more episodes of Adolescence or even Adolescence season 2, it's bad news... Co-creator Jack Thorne has confirmed that there will not be a second season.

Netflix's powerful limited series has taken the world by storm thanks to its gripping story and the stunning performances, especially from newcomer Owen Cooper who had never acted professionally before.

Following the massive success of the show, viewers have been clamouring for more. Some want to see Jamie brought to justice for killing Katie, others want to see Katie's story told.

However, Jack Thorne, who wrote the series alongside Stephen Graham, has now confirmed there will be no more episodes. Here's why.

Adolescence season 2 will not be happening. Picture: Netflix

Speaking on ITV's This Morning, Jack was asked if he and Stephen would be open to doing a second season that explored Katie's story.

"I don't think we're the right people to tell Katie's story," Jack explained. "I think there are other makers out there that could tell beautiful dramas about Katie or girls like Katie, and that those shows should be made."

He added: "Our aim was to try and tell Jamie's story as fully as we possibly could. And maybe trying to tell her story would dilute that in some way and maybe we would be inadequate to that task."

"The second thing in terms of a second series is: I think Jamie's story is finished. I don't think there's any where more we can take Jamie."

Adolescence's Stephen Graham reveals the real life events that inspired the show

Adolescence consists of four episodes and tells Jamie's story in totality, from his initial arrest right up to his decision to change his plea to guilty signalling that he has finally admitted to the murder of Katie following weeks of claiming he didn't do it.

The show doesn't dive into Jamie's sentencing because the message of the series is not about that. The message is to highlight the dangers of misogynistic online propaganda and the horrifying effect it can have on young boys like Jamie.

While there'll be no more Adolescence, Jack did tease that the team behind the show would love to explore the "one shot" format in other ways. The incredible technical aspects of the series have left viewers stunned and Jack is down to do more of it.

"We’d love to tell other stories with it, but I don't think [another series] of Adolescence is quite right for us."

Adolescence viewers will not see Jamie's court case or sentencing in a follow up season. Picture: Netflix

Stephen Graham has also told Variety that there is a "possibility of developing another story" following the huge success of the series.

Hannah Walters, who is married to Stephen and who also produced the series, echoed Jack Thorne's comments adding: "A prequel to Adolescence, that’s certainly not going to happen.

"But there’s so much mileage in the one-shot and so much mileage in investing into human nature again and looking at something else."

