Adolescence's Stephen Graham hints at 'follow up' to Netflix series

Stephen Graham hints at "developing another story" as follow up to Adolescence. Picture: John Nacion/Getty Images, Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Stephen Graham teases that there's a "possibility of developing another story" as fans call for Adolescence season 2 to be made.

We already know that Adolescence season 2 is never going to happen but the team behind the viral Netflix show have now teased that a 'follow up' series with similar important messaging could soon be on the cards.

In the two weeks since its release, Adolescence has made Netflix history as the most watched limited series and has topped the Top 10 chart in 75 countries. As a result, viewers have been desperate to see more.

The creators have already ruled out the possibility of continuing Jamie's story, but they haven't shut down the possibility of following the series up with a completely new show that focuses on other important subject matters, similar to Adolescence's warning about incel culture and dangerous online content.

Creators Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne, and producer Hannah Walters have all confirmed that they're open to exploring Adolescence's impressive "one shot" technique to deliver a brand new series.

Adolescence season 2 will not happen but a follow up with a different story could be made. Picture: Netflix

Discussing the possibility of another limited series, Stephen Graham told Variety: "There’s the possibility of developing another story."

Producer Hannah Walter, who is also married to Stephen, noted that it'd be hard to create a follow up to something that has had such an incredible impact.

"A prequel to Adolescence, that’s certainly not going to happen," she said. "But there’s so much mileage in the one-shot and so much mileage in investing into human nature again and looking at something else."

Similarly, Jack Thorne who co-wrote the series with Stephen, told ITV's This Morning: "We’d love to tell other stories with it, but I don't think [another series] of Adolescence is quite right for us."

Adolescence's Stephen Graham reveals the real life events that inspired the show

Of course, there's no details about any kind of follow up just yet as the show has only been out for a few weeks. The team have also not shared any other insights about what other subjects they think need to be tackled next.

But based on the overwhelming success of the show, it's likely that Netflix will be interested in developing more limited series similar to Adolescence with the team who made it.

