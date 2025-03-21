Adolescence's devastating Stephen Graham teddy bear scene was completely unscripted

21 March 2025, 16:38

Stephen Graham's emotional teddy scene in Adolescence wasn't in the original script
Stephen Graham's emotional teddy scene in Adolescence wasn't in the original script. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

The final moment in Jamie's bedroom with the teddy bear was not in the original script.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Netflix's Adolescence is packed full of emotional moments as it explores the fallout of a harrowing murder committed by 13-year-old Jamie Miller.

Thanks to its impressive filming technique (every episode was filmed in one take and there's no cuts!), there's also several stand out moments that were not in the original script.

In episode 3, Jamie actor and newcomer Owen Cooper accidentally yawned in the middle of a take and co-star Erin Doherty improvised an incredible response that kept the scene on track. Now, it's been revealed that Stephen Graham's emotional final scene was not in the original script.

Right at the end of episode 4, Jamie's dad Eddie breaks down in tears in Jamie's room. At one point, he tucks Jamie's teddy into bed and says, "I'm sorry, son. I should've done better.” Director Philip Barantini has revealed that moment almost didn't happen.

Adolescence's devastating teddy bear moment wasn't in the original script
Adolescence's devastating teddy bear moment wasn't in the original script. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to Tudum, Philip confirmed that the original script called for Eddie to “get inside Jamie’s bed and pull the covers over his body, like he was an avatar for his imprisoned son”.

However, while rehearsing for the scene, he and Stephen came up with something completely different that ended up in the final cut.

"We rehearsed it, and it was great," Philip said. "But I just felt like there’s something about him tucking in Jamie’s teddy."

"This is the only thing that Eddie’s got that he can touch – that’s malleable, that Jamie’s cuddled, and Jamie’s been with. And then Stephen made it his own.”

Adolescence's Stephen Graham reveals the real life events that inspired the show

The director also caught Stephen Graham off guard during the filming of that final scene with an emotional detail hidden off camera.

He asked the art team to print out photos of Stephen with his wife Hannah and their children. They were then put into Jamie's wardrobe along with a note that read, "We love you. We’re so proud of you."

"If you watch the scene closely, [Stephen] looks over to the right-hand side, and he spots the pictures and the notes. It broke him open," Philip said. "The other takes before that were very different. They were all still incredibly emotional. But that last take, which we used, was real, raw, and unexpected from him as well."

"They got me to the core,” Stephen shared with a smile. “So the taps just opened up.”

Read more about Adolescence here:

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Millie Bobby Brown Gets Chaotic In ‘My Life In 20 Questions’

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Celebrity Big Brother aired from August to September running for 26 days

When was the last Celebrity Big Brother and who won?

Coco 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs, trailers, and news about the sequel

Coco 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs, trailers, and news about the sequel

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 lineup - Every rumoured contestant so far revealed

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 lineup - Every rumoured contestant so far revealed

When does MAFS Australia 2025 end?

How long is MAFS Australia 2025 on for and when does it end?

Severance season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and latest news

Severance season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and latest news

Fans have figured out why MAFS Australia's Sierah looks familiar.

MAFS Australia fans figure out where they’ve seen Sierah before

MAFS Australia's Adrian reveals truth behind Sierah 'footsie' scandal

MAFS Australia's Adrian reveals truth behind Sierah 'footsie' scandal

Robert De Niro and Debra Messing almost starred together in Meet the Parents

Robert De Niro stunned as Debra Messing reveals Meet the Parents audition

Who is Paul in MAFS Australia?

Paul from MAFS Australia's age, job and everything we know

MAFS Australia's Adrian and Sierah footsie and 'cheating' claim explained

MAFS Australia's Sierah and Adrian 'cheating' claims explained

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits