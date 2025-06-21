Adam Scott's age leaves fans stunned after daughter goes viral on TikTok

Adam Scott's teenage daughter Frankie went viral on TikTok with a video featuring her dad. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME, @francescascottspamtiktok via TikTok

By Katie Louise Smith

"It appears that I’ve severely underestimated Adam Scott’s age."

Question: How old do you think Severance star and Parks and Recreation legend Adam Scott actually is? Would your guess change if we told you he has two grown up kids?

Well, the internet was left stunned earlier this month after Adam's daughter Frankie went viral on TikTok with a video featuring a cameo from her famous dad.

And it appears as though everyone has completely missed the mark on Adam's real age because they couldn't believe he has a 16-year-old daughter.

In the video captioned "Me informing my dad about my weekend plans", Frankie can be seen lip-syncing along to a viral Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick audio clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

As she speaks over Kourtney, she then stuns everyone with a major dad reveal as Adam joins the video lip-syncing to Scott's comments.

And despite millions of people on the internet being a huge fan of the actor, some people couldn't quite believe that he has grown up kids... In the comment section of Frankie's TikTok, one fan wrote: "What are you talking about Adam Scott has an adult daughter?"

"It appears that I’ve severely underestimated Adam Scott’s age," another wrote, while a third added: "Adam Scott has been 35 to me for the last 20yrs. Paul Rudd level aging."

Someone else chipped in: "This was me finding out he’s 52 omg he hasn’t aged since Parks and Rec."

Adam Scott has two children, Graham (18) and Frankie (16). Picture: Getty

How old is Adam Scott?

Adam, who is currently dominating the Emmy's Best Actor conversation for his role as Mark S. in the Apple TV+ series, is 52 years old.

He joined the cast of Parks and Rec wayyyy back in 2009 (that's 16 years ago!), when he was 36.

Adam shares two kids – Graham and Francesca – with his wife Naomi. Graham is 18 years old and Frankie is 16.

