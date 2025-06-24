28 Years Later's Alpha Zombie actor explains why he legally had to wear a prosthetic

24 June 2025, 17:23

28 Years Later's Alpha Zombie actor explains why he legally had to wear a prosthetic
28 Years Later's Alpha Zombie actor explains why he legally had to wear a prosthetic. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images, Sony Pictures Releasing
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Chi Lewis-Parry's naked scenes as Samson in 28 Years Later have broken the internet.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

28 Years Later star Chi Lewis-Parry has opened up about filming Alpha Zombie Samson's multiple viral nude scenes.

28 Years Later is the latest instalment in Danny Boyle's popular 28 Days Later franchise. Following in the footsteps of 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later, the film is set three decades after the outbreak of the rage virus that transforms humans into zombiess and it stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Jamie) and Jodie Comer (Isla) as a family of survivors.

In the film, the UK is still under quarantine but Jamie and Isla live on an uninfected island. When their son Spike (Alfie Williams) comes of age, Jamie takes him to the mainland to hunt zombies and horror quickly ensues. However, it's Alpha Zombie Samson (Chi Lewis-Parry) who has truly left a mark on viewers with how, well, hung he is.

Now, Chi Lewis-Parry has explained why he legally had to wear prosthetics in Alpha Zombie Samson's nude scenes.

28 YEARS LATER – Official Trailer (HD)

Alpha Zombie Samson is the chief antagonist in the film. Not only is he physically massive but he also has a gigantic penis and he spends the entire film running around on a rampage naked. Samson's penis so big that viewers have been filming his scenes in the cinema and they've been going viral on TikTok and beyond.

As mentioned above, Alpha Zombie Samson's penis in the film is not real. Speaking to Variety, Chi Lewis-Parry said that he was legally required to wear prosthetics: "They were prosthetics. There’s a law that states, I think, because [Alfie's] a child, you’re allowed to have nudity but it has to be fake nudity."

Chi added: "It was to protect [Alfie]. And, as well, I’m really friendly and am always hugging people. I wouldn’t have been doing that if I was fully in the nip!"

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Alfie Williams in 28 Years Later
Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Alfie Williams in 28 Years Later. Picture: Alamy / BFA / Miya Mizuno / Sony Pictures

Nevertheless, Chi was asked if the prosthetic was proportionally accurate and he implied that it was. He said: "Well, I’m 6′ 8″. I’ll say no more!"

