All of Trisha Paytas' kids names explained and what they mean. Picture: @trishapaytas via Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's why Trisha Paytas named her kids Malibu Barbie, Elvis and Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon.

Trisha Paytas has done it again. Following the birth of her daughters Malibu Barbie and Elvis, she's now welcomed a baby boy into the world with another absolutely Peak Trisha name choice... Aquaman.

Baby Aquaman was born on July 12th and in the months leading up to his birth, Trisha's fans had been placing their bets on what they would name him. Trisha and husband Moses Hacmon had also been teasing potential names on the Just Trish podcast for months too. But nothing could have prepared the world for what they eventually chose.

Of course, the internet has now weighed in on what they think about Aquaman's name and those who aren't familiar with Trisha are also now only just discovering the unconventional names of her daughters.

So, if you're new to the world of Trisha Paytas and wondering about the meanings behind her children's names, here's your full rundown.

Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon

Trisha and Moses' first born child is Malibu Barbie, who was born in September 2022. And yes, she was born before Barbiemania swept the world following the release of the 2023 Margot Robbie movie.

So, what's the story behind Malibu Barbie's name? In a YouTube video, Trisha explained that she'd always had two names in mind for her future daughters – Malibu and Barbie.

Back in September 2023, before baby Elvis was born, Trish said: "I’ve always manifested Malibu and Elvis. They’ve always been the names I’ve said, so that’s it. And if we have a third one, we have literally no names for it."

In an interview with ET shortly after Malibu Barbie's birth, Trisha explained why she used both names: "Malibu Barbie is just full of light. I could have just named her Barbie which is great but Malibu Barbie is very like sun, beach, fun, California. She's very Malibu Barbie."

Elvis Paytas-Hacmon

Even before Trisha had found out that they were expecting another daughter, they had already decided on the name Elvis for their second born child regardless of their gender.

Trisha also publicly shared baby Elvis' name before she was born.

Speaking in a video where she discussed baby names they considered but won't be using, Trisha explained the meaning behind Elvis' name and why it's even more perfect that she's a girl: "I always was thinking like, 'Oh we're going to have a baby boy name him Elvis,' but I feel like then you would compare to Elvis the singer."

"I just love the name Elvis," she continued. "I've always loved it, I think again, it's a strong name whether you're Elvis fan or not. I'm a huge Elvis fan so like it just makes sense. But even if you're not an Elvis fan, like, I just think it's such a strong name and not a lot of people use it."

Moses also echoed those sentiments in an episode of the Just Trish podcast, saying: "And a girl named Elvis, there’s no expectation because there’s no one like her. The first girl Elvis, so in that way she’s not trying to be something."

Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon

Yes, Trisha and Moses' third child's name is Aquaman – and definitely not Aqua for short as she explained on the pod.

Trisha and Moses took inspiration from water-themed words and names for their third child, as well as movie posters so their son could have a poster up in the house like Malibu Barbie and Elvis.

"I was like, we have to have a movie poster because we had the Barbie poster and the Elvis poster. We have to have another iconic name poster up in our house," Trisha explained. Explaining the water-theme, she later went on to say: "Cancer [the baby's star sign] is a water sign. Moses loves water. So then we're like, okay, we need to think of like water themed. So then thinking like water-themed movie. It just became like, Titanic."

They settled on Aquaman for a variety of reasons, including the fact that Moses had a reference to Aquaman in his water museum when Trisha first met him. Trish had also previously attended various Comic Cons dressed as Aquaman.

The name was later solidified when they "went for a follow up last week, [and] they had this poster in the doctor's office." "He's of two heritages, like our baby," Trisha went on to explain in the video. "It makes sense."

