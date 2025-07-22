The real meaning behind Trisha Paytas' Aquaman baby name explained

22 July 2025

Why did Trisha Paytas name her baby Aquaman?
Why did Trisha Paytas name her baby Aquaman? Picture: @trishapaytas via Instagram, DC Studios
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Why did Trisha Paytas name her baby Aquaman? Here's the real meaning behind why they chose the name.

Trisha Paytas has just welcomed her third child, a boy, into the world and his name is truly something.

Trisha and husband Moses Hacmon, who already share two daughters named Malibu Barbie and Elvis (yes, Elvis is a girl – a perfectly gender neutral name!), welcomed their newborn baby boy on July 12th after a "traumatic birth".

Thankfully, mother and baby are doing well and Trish made her grand return to the internet today (July 22) for a brand new episode of her podcast Just Trish where she revealed her newborn son's name.

Throughout her pregnancy, Trisha had been teasing water-themed names and names on movie posters, amongst several other areas of inspiration. And what she and Moses have settled on is very unique and very unexpected.

Trisha Paytas' newborn son's name is Aquaman. Yes, the DC superhero played by Jason Momoa. Here's what it means to Trisha and why she chose the name.

Why did Trisha Paytas name her baby Aquaman?

So, why Aquaman? Well, it all boils down to those two themes: movie posters and water. As well as a moment of kismet that happened at one of their doctor's appointments.

Trisha had previously explained that once they knew they were having a boy, their ideas for baby names shifted and they started looking at movie posters. "I was like, we have to have a movie poster because we had the Barbie poster and the Elvis poster. We have to have another iconic name poster up in our house," she explained.

Explaining the water-theme, she later went on to say: "Cancer [the baby's star sign] is a water sign. Moses loves water. So then we're like, okay, we need to think of like water themed. So then thinking like water-themed movie. It just became like, Titanic."

In the baby name reveal podcast episode, she shared that she really liked 'Water Snake' in honour of Moses' poem. They also considered 'Waterworld', the 1995 Kevin Costner film, but they eventually settled on Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon.

Trisha Paytas named her baby boy Aquaman
Trisha Paytas named her baby boy Aquaman. Picture: via Youtube

Directly explaining Aquaman's name, Trisha revealed that Moses had a reference to Aquaman in his water museum when they first met.

On top of that, Trisha also has a long-running connection with the character, having dressed up for comic cons as the superhero. "I've been wearing Aquaman t-shirts for years, since 2017 when the first Justice League came out. I have gone to so many comic cons for Aquaman," she added.

The name was later solidified when they "went for a follow up last week, [and] they had this poster in the doctor's office."

"He's of two heritages, like our baby," Trisha went on to explain in the video. "It makes sense. And also he came with the water broke."

"He fits the name very well, also the only baby to not have water in his lungs when he was born."

