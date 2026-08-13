Travis Kelce officially breaks silence on 'dream' Taylor Swift wedding

13 August 2026, 11:23

Travis Kelce has opened up about his special wedding day to Taylor Swift for the first time
Travis Kelce has opened up about his special wedding day to Taylor Swift for the first time. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Taylor Swift wedding was the "best night of my life" says proud groom.

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July 3rd marked the biggest showbiz wedding ever as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce said 'I do' in New York's Maddison Square Gardens.

Now, over a month later, the American football player and proud new husband has officially broken his silence on the big day after remaining very private.

Talking to reporters at Kansas City Chiefs' training camp, Travis said his big day with Taylor was like a "dream".

He said: "It was kind of cool to live out my childhood dream of being in that venue, the mecca of all sports venues, being able to get married there.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married on July 3rd at New York's Maddison Square Gardens
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married on July 3rd at New York's Maddison Square Gardens. Picture: Getty

Travis went on to call it "the best night of my life" and said "it was full of a lot of celebration".

The interview continued and it wasn't long before the proud new husband referred to Taylor as his "wife" for the first time too.

Speaking about the Knicks playoffs in June, he commented: "My wife went when I was stuck in a mini camp so I didn’t get my opportunity to go then."

So far Taylor herself has yet to comment on her wedding day and no pictures of the big moment have been revealed yet.

Their nuptials shut down part of New York City on July 3rd as they wed with a string of celebrity a-listers in attendance.

Travis Kelce also proudly referred to Taylor Swift as his wife for the first time
Travis Kelce also proudly referred to Taylor Swift as his wife for the first time. Picture: Getty

Model Gigi Hadid, singer and best friend Selena Gomez and actor Hugh Grant were just some of the big names invited inside Maddison Square Gardens.

Describing his summer as a fun "off season", Travis admitted he was excited to return to the football pitch.

Travis has won three Super Bowl championships so far with his team Kansas City Chiefs.

Read more Taylor Swift news here:

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